Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

Ikea has joined other big box stores in making masks mandatory for shoppers.

In a statement Monday (Aug. 31) Ikea Canada said the new policy is nationwide. There are two stories in Alberta – one in Calgary and the other in Edmonton.

“Throughout the ongoing situation with COVID-19, we continue to monitor and seek guidance from local authorities and health officials.”

People unable to wear a mask or face coverings for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from the new policy.

Ikea Canada said it is working to reopen food courts.

The furniture store joins Walmart, Costco and Starbucks in making masks mandatory.

