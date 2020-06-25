Judge shuts down energy pipeline in Michigan’s Great Lakes

Judge shuts down energy pipeline in Michigan’s Great Lakes

DETROIT — A judge shut down an energy pipeline in Michigan’s Great Lakes on Thursday, granting a request from the state after the owner reported problems with a support piece far below the surface.

Enbridge Inc. has not provided enough information to Michigan officials to show that continued operation of the west leg of the Line 5 twin pipeline is safe, Ingham County Judge James Jamo said.

Without the temporary order, “the risk of harm to the Great Lakes and various communities and businesses that rely on the Great Lakes would be not only substantial but also in some respects irreparable,” the judge said.

Enbridge, a Canadian company based in Calgary, Alberta, said it was disappointed with the decision but quickly complied by closing the west leg.

Enbridge’s Line 5 carries oil and natural gas liquids from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. A four-mile (6.4-kilometre) segment divides into two pipes that lie on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which connect Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

Enbridge last week said an anchor support on the east leg of the pipeline had shifted. The company said Line 5 itself was not ruptured and that no oil spilled into the water, but it still hasn’t explained how the incident occurred.

The east leg was shut down. But Enbridge said it resumed the flow through the west line Saturday after consulting with federal regulators at the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The judge said he’ll hold a hearing Tuesday on the state’s request for a preliminary injunction that, if granted, could keep Line 5 closed indefinitely.

“With the continued operation of this pipeline, the risk of severe and lasting environmental damage to Michigan’s most important natural resource continues to grow every day,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Line 5 transports up to 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil, light synthetic crude and natural gas liquids, which are refined into propane, according to Enbridge. The pipeline has been operating since 1953.

Enbridge warned that a long shutdown would threaten fuel supplies in Michigan and Ohio and possibly cause higher gas prices.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer criticized the restart of the west leg of Line 5, calling it a “brazen disregard for the people of Michigan” and the safety of the Great Lakes.

Enbridge wants to ultimately put the twin pipes in a tunnel to protect them in the lakes. The project was approved in 2018 by a Republican administration before Nessel and Whitmer, both Democrats, took office.

Nessel requested the restraining order and preliminary injunction as part of a broader lawsuit filed in 2019 to permanently close Line 5. The litigation is ongoing.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwhiteap

Ed White, The Associated Press

Pipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Baytex restarts most of its suspended wells as crude oil prices bounce back

Just Posted

Alberta pharmacies to test for COVID-19

City of Red Deer back to one active case of the virus

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance has goal of food bank donation

Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank will receive $5,000 if all 128 Plaques of Honour are sponsored

Red Deer returns to no confirmed active COVID-19 cases

The provincial government confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Wednesday

Sylvan Lake hotel approved to become residential apartments

The application for the Lakeshore Drive building was approved by Town Council at the June 22 meeting

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

Air Canada offers refunds to some passengers with cancelled flights

Air Canada offers refunds to some passengers with cancelled flights

New trade deal raises duty-free limits for private couriers, not Canada Post

New trade deal raises duty-free limits for private couriers, not Canada Post

Judge shuts down energy pipeline in Michigan’s Great Lakes

Judge shuts down energy pipeline in Michigan’s Great Lakes

Privacy commissioners in B.C., Ontario order LifeLabs to improve security

Privacy commissioners in B.C., Ontario order LifeLabs to improve security

Baytex restarts most of its suspended wells as crude oil prices bounce back

Baytex restarts most of its suspended wells as crude oil prices bounce back

North American stock markets rise on easing of U.S. banking capital restrictions

North American stock markets rise on easing of U.S. banking capital restrictions

Races resume at Central Alberta Raceways

Central Alberta Raceways opened for the June 20-21 weekend.

Beef plants nearly back to full capacity after COVID-19, but backlog of cattle

Cattle backlog at feedlots and ranches still high

Most Read