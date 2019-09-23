Mountain Equipment Co-op and LUSH Cosmetics have announced their stores will be closed on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, so that staff can participate in global climate strikes planned to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. (Wikimedia Commons)

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Two retailers will be closing on Friday so staff can march in the youth-led climate strikes happening all over the world.

Vancouver-based Mountain Equipment Co-op and UK-based LUSH Cosmetics announced they will be closing their doors Sept. 27 to allow staff to join demonstrations in their communities.

READ MORE: World leaders feel the heat in upcoming UN climate summit

MEC CEO Phil Arrata wrote on the company’s blog that the current rate of climate change will cause significant impacts to where people live, work and play.

“As Canada’s leading outdoor retail co-op, we are deeply concerned,” Arrata wrote.

LUSH Cosmetics, which is temporarily shutting its doors in Canada and in the U.S., has said it looks to harness its six million social media followers to call for action.

The company grows ingredients in regenerative farms, uses solar power to offset its retail energy consumption, sells packaging-free products, and supports grassroots environmental justice organizations.

The global strikes, to persuade leaders to act against environmental disaster, are inspired by Swedish teenager and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The strikes are timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York this week.

READ MORE: Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘We’re ready for them:’ Texans see opportunity in western Canadian malaise

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Zombies and zombie hunters battle in Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted its 8th Annual Zombie Walk on Sept. 21.

Sylvan Lake teachers spend the day in Indigenous Learning sessions

Sylvan Lake teachers attended various sessions about including Indigenous learning in their courses

RED DEER-LACOMBE ELECTION: Federal race all about ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ for Conservative Blaine Calkins

Calkins has been an MP since 2006

Sylvan Lake man appears in court for death of his wife

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning

Sylvan Lake man charged with wife’s murder

Satnam Singh Sandhu, 41, will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

Alberta woman dies in confrontation with police after calling for help

There was a confrontation and one of the responding officers discharged a firearm

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Give severely addicted drug users injectable medical-grade heroin, guideline says

CMAJ article outlines best practices for innovative treatment that’s been lacking in overdose crisis

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Trudeau attacks Scheer, Harper, Ford in first federal salvo for Ontario

Liberal leader targets three big conservative rivals in second full week of campaign

Red Deer Rebels fall to Edmonton in home opener 4-2

Red Deer will play the second of a home and home on Sunday

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

Most Read