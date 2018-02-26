The Mountain Equipment Co-op store on West Broadway in Vancouver. (Google Streetview)

MEC faces calls to drop outdoor brands owned by U.S. gun manufacturer

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment

Mountain Equipment Co-op’s senior management is meeting Monday following a social media outcry after consumers connected some of the brands sold in store to a major U.S. ammunition and gun manufacturer.

The Vancouver-based outdoor apparel and goods retailer sells Vista Outdoor Inc.-owned brands, including Giro, Camelbak and Blackburn.

Utah-based Vista also designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment, according to its website. The company owns Savage Arms, which sells multiple semi-automatic rifles. Those are similar to the type of rifle a shooter used earlier this month to kill 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., school.

While MEC doesn’t sell firearms, it does stock the helmets, sunglasses and other outdoor goods Vista makes.

A Change.org petition calls on the retailer to stop carrying the brands.

“Given the recent massacre of high school students in Parkland, Fla., MEC is facing an urgent ethical obligation: to act in accordance with its ‘mission and values,’” the petition, which has been signed by about 400 people as of Monday afternoon, reads.

The company’s mission and values include seeking “to motivate other individuals and organizations to act for people and the planet.”

Some people aired their concerns to the company on its Twitter and Facebook pages, asking it to stop selling Vista-owned brands.

Neither MEC nor Vista immediately responded to a request for comment.

However, MEC answered posts on its social media pages, telling visitors their comments have been passed on to the company’s management.

It tweeted Sunday evening thanking all its members who contacted them with concerns.

Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector

Just Posted

River Bend hosts Biathlon North American Cup in Red Deer

Event will see some Paralympians in attendance

Expanded community paramedics to help seniors and vulnerable Albertans

The expanded program includes Red Deer, Camrose and Wetaskiwin

WATCH: RBC Training Ground searching for next great Canadian Olympian

100 local athletes test their speed, endurance and strength

Students remember with posters, poems and essays

The Royal Canadian Legion awarded students in their annual Poster and Literary Contest

Turning Point’s NightReach workers dedicated to helping others

Red Deer-based workers find fulfillment in making life changing connections

Medicine Lodge Ski Hill a great place for family fun

The ski hill is now open on weekends and over school holidays

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Paternity leave, deficit, cybersecurity: what to expect in the 2018 federal budget

Federal budget to be announced on Tuesday

Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor

Red Deer doctors form society to advocate for fair healthcare funding

Red Deer Regional Hospital serves 450,000 to 500,000 Central Albertans

WATCH: Alberta Sports Hall of Fame announces 2018 inductees

Twelve athletes will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame

MEC faces calls to drop outdoor brands owned by U.S. gun manufacturer

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment

Canada to send 55 athletes to Paralympics next month

The team is hoping to improve on the 16 medals it won in Sochi in 2014

Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector

The mining industry is known for being slow to change but a new wave of start-ups is helping push it into the digital age.

Most Read

  • Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector

    The mining industry is known for being slow to change but a new wave of start-ups is helping push it into the digital age.

  • MEC faces calls to drop outdoor brands owned by U.S. gun manufacturer

    Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment