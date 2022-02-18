A sign outside a home indicates that it has been rented, in Ottawa, on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A sign outside a home indicates that it has been rented, in Ottawa, on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

National rental price up 3% from last year, while vacancy rates hold steady: CMHC

The national vacancy rate sat at 3.1 per cent last year

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the national average rental cost rose by three per cent last year as the vacancy rate for purpose-built rental apartments held steady.

The federal housing agency says the average rent for a two-bedroom home in the areas it studied increased to $1,167 last year.

The markets with the highest average monthly rents continued to be Vancouver and Toronto, where rents were $1,824 and $1,679 respectively.

Montreal had the lowest rent levels with an average monthly rent of $932.

The national vacancy rate sat at 3.1 per cent last year, though rates declined in 21 of the 37 markets CMHC analyzed, including Vancouver, Calgary, Victoria, and Halifax.

Rates increased in three locations, including Toronto, while holding steady in the remaining 13 areas, including Montreal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real Estate

Previous story
Retail sales dropped 1.8 per cent in December to $57B, Statistics Canada says

Just Posted

There are now 15,384 active cases of the virus in Alberta, to go along with 500,756 recovered cases. (Black Press file photo)
Alberta identifies 619 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

The 2021 annual Smile Cookie Campaign earned donations greater than any past year, raising $15,520.50 over the span of a week. File photo
Sylvan Lake Lions Club activities in review

Maddison Pearman skates in the 1500m during the ISU speed skating World Cup at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada)
Ponoka’s Maddison Pearman finishes 26th in Women’s 1,000 metres final at Olympics

A UFC belt is displayed during a news conference in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher
Alberta bantamweight Chad (The Monster) Anheliger ready for long-awaited UFC debut