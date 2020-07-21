New business helps beach-goers cruise the shore of Sylvan Lake

Toodles Beach Cruisers rents bikes for those looking for a new way to explore the lakeshore

Sylvan Lake has a new summertime activity with cruiser bikes available to rent on the lakeshore.

Toodles Beach Cruisers, located in Centennial Park near More Moo, rents colourful cruiser bikes for everyone’s lake exploring needs.

Jared Winder, owner of Toodles Beach Cruisers, got the idea after seeing the cruiser bike’s popularity last summer and thought it would be “cool” to have them somewhere in Sylvan Lake.

The recent university graduate originally wanted to sell the bikes before deciding to open up the rental shop with his girlfriend and business partner, Natasha Bhola.

The popup business has been open for approximately three weeks with mobile vending opening up in town in Phase Two of the relaunch.

“We pretty much went from not having any business, anything set up, to like two weeks having everything,” said Winder, adding it has been going well so far.

“Each week is getting progressively more busy,” he explained. “Its just been like I feel we’re just getting the word out now.”

Toodles Beach Cruisers is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Rentals are done by the hour at $20 for individuals, $35 for pairs or $45 to $70 groups based on numbers, as well as by the day for a flat rate of $65 per person. Additional hours are $15 per person.

Winder says renting the bike for an hour gives you more than enough time to explore the lakeshore to its fullest.

“You can do the lake, if you take your absolute time and you take photos and everything, we clocked it about 40 minutes for the entire end to end from the lighthouse all the way to the sign,” Winder said.

All of the cruiser bikes are adult sizes, but they are women’s and lower to the ground in nature so, for example, a 12-year-old has been able to ride.

Helmets are supplied and required for anyone under the age of 18 and adult supervision is required for anyone under the age of 16. Anyone 16-years-old and older with a credit card is able to rent a bike.

Riders are also required to fill out a waiver.

“We sanitize the bikes after every ride, same with the helmets, they’re all freshly sanitized and then the bikes come with cupholders and baskets so you can fit all your towels and stuff like that,” Winder said.

More information can be found at toodlesbeachcruisers.com.