New Chamber of Commerce Board and Executive announced

2018 Board of Directors for Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Top left to right: Charlie Everest (Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash), Dave Phillips (MGT Management), Joel Johannson (Meadowlands Golf Club + Pro-Care Landscaping), Brad Bromley (Sobeys Sylvan Lake), Dwayne Stoesz (7 Points Media), Crystal Lanz (Lakestone Insurance). Bottom left to right: Kelly Stewart (Rowanoak Law Office), Jeremy Martins (Coldwell Banker Ontrack Realty), Tracey Soroka (Executive Assistant),Keri Pratt (The Wood Shed Axe Throwing), Denise Bryan-Williams (Executive Director), Cathy Forner (C4ner Management), Kjeryn Dakin (Viva La Sirena + Bukwildz), Al Sztym (RoyAl Glass). Photo submitted

The new Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Executive team was announced Mar. 1.

New members voted in to serve on the board for the next two years are Charlie Everest (Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash), Jeremy Martins (Coldwell Banker Ontrack Realty), Kelly Stewart (Rowanoak Law Office), Cathy Forner (C4ner Management) and Dwayne Stoesz (7 Points Media). Elections were held to fill the vacancies left by directors Doug McGill (60 West), Michael Williams (Western Mobile + Office) and Tyson Czuy (Adrenalin Motors).

Keri Pratt (The Wood Shed Axe Throwing) was chosen to be the next President, succeeding Joel Johannson (Meadowlands Golf Club +Pro-Care Landscaping). Brad Bromley (Sobeys, Sylvan Lake) and Dave Phillips (MGT Management) are both serving as Vice President.

In a statement on The Wood Shed Axe Throwing business page on Facebook, Pratt stated “I am looking forward to working with the business community of Sylvan Lake, and serving alongside the chamber board members. I have learned many valuable things from the past presidents and boards that I have served with, and will use these as my foundation. I look forward to the future of the Sylvan Lake Chamber and the exciting times that lie ahead.”

Part of the Chamber for the past four years, Pratt said the Chamber is gaining momentum.

“The Chamber has been moving onward and upward each year and the momentum and growth has been amazing (since I started),” she said.

Pratt’s vision for the next two years is focused on bringing businesses together in more collaborative ways and building on the teamwork already in place. She sees the business community as a place to strengthen and support one another and to bring more businesses into town.

Pratt thinks it’s important enhance the business culture in Sylvan Lake.

“We’re trying to build that community amongst the businesses where we are supportive of each other all the time – that we are are encouraging one another and helping one another because as community we can get better together much better than we can individually,” Pratt said.

Pratt talked about how businesses can work together with a personal example of how she intends to cross-promote The Wood Shed with Aqua-Splash. Someone attending Aqua-Splash during the day would get a stamp to receive a discount at The Wood Shed in the evening.

“We are direct competition because we’re recreational activities and yet together we can present somebody in Sylvan Lake a more rounded (experience) when they come – a reason for them to stay longer and do something more,” she said.

“When we work together we can provide a much greater experience for people who are visiting (or are residents) of Sylvan Lake.”

Pratt sees the mixers and business breakfasts put on by the Chamber as helpful for creating the space for business owners to build the connections with each other that lead to this type of collaboration. Denise Bryan-Williams, executive director for the Chamber, agreed, saying she has also seen the Chamber grow over the past three years despite the economic downturn.

“Every year we’re adding really healthy growth,” Bryan-Williams said, attributing this success to the Chamber becoming better at how they do things.

Pratt is excited for the next two years and sees her role as well-supported by the executive and the new board members.

“There’s a great mix and I think the more diversity you have on a board the greater needs you can meet and the greater understanding you have for all the businesses in Sylvan Lake.”



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

