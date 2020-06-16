All the equipment inside the gym have been spaced out to allow for patrons to practise social distancing even while excising. Photo Submitted

New orientation, tour required for all patrons as Sylvan Lake Snap Fitness reopens

Snap Fitness reopened to the public on June 15 after being closed for almost three months

It was all smiles as patrons re-entered Snap Fitness for the first time in nearly three months.

On June 15, the local gym reopened its doors as part of Phase Two of the province’s relaunch strategy.

Leigh Ostiguy, co-owner of Sylvan Lake Snap Fitness, said she and her team were happy to be back giving residents the space for exercise.

“You can really see that the lockdown has had some strain mentally on people… People crave structure and their work out routine is a huge part of that,” Ostiguy said.

Behind the scene, Ostiguy has been working to prepare the gym for reopening.

She says a lot of cleaning and preparing has been done in preparation for an eventual reopening.

“We have been preparing as much as possible to reopen, but we couldn’t be completely ready until we heard the requirement set out by the government last Tuesday,” said Ostiguy.

With the new requirements set out by the province, there are some changes patrons can expect when heading back to the gym.

The first is a change in the layout, to allow for personal distancing while exercising.

Nearly all the equipment has been spaced out throughout the gym for the two meters of social distancing. The pieces that haven’t been moved, such as the treadmills, will have every other blocked off to keep the required spacing.

“Because we had to move all the equipment around to allow for more space, we had to move some into our class space. So, we won’t be holding classes until probably September.”

The sanitary guidelines at the gym are now stricter than before the COVID-19 lockdown. Patrons will be asked to wipe down the equipment they are using both before and after use.

Staff at the gym will be wiping down surfaces, such counter tops and door handles, every two hours.

Shower facilities and water fountains at the gym will be closed until further notice.

“Each patron that comes in for the first time after quarantine has to be given a new tour and orientation,” Ostiguy said.

As of right now, appointments are not required, so long as social distancing is maintained at all times in the gym.

Ostiguy says she was shocked when told scheduling was not a requirement of the provincial government when reopening gyms. Looking at other provincial standards, she was ready to begin scheduling for opening day.

“If social distancing becomes a problem we will implement a scheduling system, but as it stands right now there isn’t a need,” she said.

Snap Fitness reopened its doors at 10 a.m. on June 15, three days after Phase Two began.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
McDonald’s worldwide sales improve as stores reopen globally

Just Posted

New orientation, tour required for all patrons as Sylvan Lake Snap Fitness reopens

Snap Fitness reopened to the public on June 15 after being closed for almost three months

RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Sylvan Lake woman

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a call of an assault Sunday evening

Young Sylvan Lake residents plan peaceful anti-racism march

Olivia and Herliné Taylor have planned We Walk As One for 4 p.m. on June 26 at town hall

COVID-19: Central zone at two active cases; state of public health emergency lapsed in Alberta

State of public health emergency expired Monday: Minister of Health

PHOTO: Sylvan Laker given Women of Excellence Award

HJ Cody teacher Jacqui Renwick was named the recipient of the award on June 13

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Peaceful protect against racism coming to Lacombe

Lacombe Against Racism coming to LMC park on June 19

McDonald’s worldwide sales improve as stores reopen globally

95% open as of Monday

Fitch downgrades Air Canada over expected slow recovery for international travel

Heavy reliance on international traffic

Scientists criticize Alberta’s monitoring suspension, lack of consultation

Permanent holes in monitoring record

Trust in police drops amid anti-racism protests, poll suggests

90 per cent in favour of body cameras for police

Ninety Canadian troops to leave for Ukraine as military looks to resume mission

Ninety Canadian troops to leave for Ukraine as military looks to resume mission

Montreal mayor vows change after report says city neglected fight against racism

Montreal mayor vows change after report says city neglected fight against racism

Most Read