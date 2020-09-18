The new owners of the Sylvan Lake Canadian Tire are exited to look for opportunities to become regular members of the community. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

New owners of Sylvan Lake Canadian Tire looking to be big part of the community

Randy and Alison Patton are the new owners of Sylvan Lake Canadian Tire

Ownership of the Sylvan Lake Canadian Tire has changed hands, but that won’t stop the store from delivering top notch customer service, the new owners say.

Randy and Alison Patton took over ownership of Canadian Tire in Sylvan Lake at the end of August.

The two say they are eager to not only take the store to the next level of excellence, but also to make Sylvan Lake and the surrounding area their home.

“When the franchise became available in January, we came out to take a look around and it was just beautiful,” Randy said, adding the area felt like home.

“We came out in the winter and there was the light display down by the lake, and I’m a sucker for Christmas displays,” Alison said.

Being in the community just about a month, the Pattons say they are looking for ways to become full members of the community.

At their last home in Brooks, where they owned the Canadian Tire for 15 years, the two were a part of many local groups and sat on a few boards as well.

They say it is important to them to make Sylvan Lake their home and to be a participating member of the community.

“Sylvan Lake feels like a family, it feels homey… It is a lot like Canadian Tire in that way, it is a family,” said Randy.

Each owner of the franchise has different strengths and weaknesses, Randy says. This means he believes the weaknesses the previous owner, Paul Ventura, had will be his strength.

For Randy, he says one area he is looking to focus on as the new owner is “trip insurance.”

“I want to make sure the item a customer came into the store looking for is here and in stock, every time.”

Another area of the Canadian Tire brand that is near and dear to the Pattons’ heart is the Jumpstart Program. In the past, Randy has won an award for his work with the Brooks chapter of the Jumpstart Program.

He says he wants to bring that same level of commitment to the program to Sylvan Lake and area.

“When I was growing up my parents had zero money, so I didn’t get to play hockey or things like that… I don’t want to see any kid go through that. If they want to play hockey or any sport I will see to it that they can.”

In the same vein of thought, Randy says he is trying to connect with organizations in Sylvan Lake and surrounding area.

He said he would love to be thought of for sponsorship opportunities for major community events, new playgrounds or even putting in a new park bench.

“We want to be a part of the community her is Sylvan, in Eckville in Rimbey… Even if that mean I am there holding a shovel and digging a hole for that new park bench, I want to be there,” Randy said.

The Pattons have also started a Facebook page for the Sylvan Lake Canadian Tire. On it they will be sharing sales, new items and local events happening in the area.

“Come in and say hi, tell us what you think it working or what you think needs to be changed. We would love to hear from you,” said Randy.

