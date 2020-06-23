New pop-up patio overlooks the water of Sylvan Lake

Sun of a Beach, a seasonal pop-up patio, opened its doors for the summer on June 19

The patios along Lakeshore Drive are in full summer mode and the addition of Sun of a Beach is adding to that vibe.

The new seasonal pop-up patio was met with a line and sunny weather for its ribbon cutting on the afternoon on June 19.

“Everybody is just so different down the road and we want people to have places to go and to pick from,” said Giang Pritchard, business branding for Sun of a Beach.

“It’s just to see how the community likes it and so far the community has really liked it and my heart is full,” she added.

The pop-up patio took three weeks to create from the first idea to the opening and even included renovations to the space.

Pritchard says Sun of a Beach is a place to escape and feel like you’re on vacation during a time when you can’t escape and take that vacation.

“If we can’t go anywhere I’m going to bring that somewhere to us,” she said. “It’s a crazy world so I just really wanted to create something that people were welcome to come to and relax and not think about it.”

Up on the rooftop, Pritchard wanted a clean, breezy feel with bar seating overlooking the lake and relaxed patio seating. The downstairs indoor seating is meant to be “a little bit more classy,” but still comfortable.

She explained the goal was to be Instagram-able while being available for everybody, including families with their kids looking for a bite after a day at the beach, a mother and daughter pair out for a sangria or guys sitting down for a business meeting and a quick drink.

“I want it to be available to everybody here because this town has just so many people that are amazingly different and I just want to offer something to everybody for people to enjoy,” explained Pritchard.

Local Business



