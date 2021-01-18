New public boat launch on Sylvan Lake plans opening for May 2021

The Launch at Sylvan Lake is located at 5220 Lakeshore Dr.

A new public boat launch, fuelling station and marine supply store is preparing to open in Sylvan Lake this May.

The Launch at Sylvan Lake Inc. recently purchased the Sylvan Lake boat launch and the adjacent commercial building with the intent of opening “The Launch” this summer.

Scott Reid of the Launch is a long-time resident of Jarvis Bay, and says he understands the needs of the communities surrounding the lake.

“I understand the need to boost summer tourism in a responsible way that aligns with the safety and environmental values of the community. This is good for the economy and for the lake environment. We are excited and committed to delivering on that promise,” said Reid.

The Town of Sylvan Lake identified the need for better boat launch access as part of it’s waterfront redevelopment plan.

The Launch plans to meet the needs addressed in the plan and “provide the residents of the Town of Sylvan Lake, the surrounding summer villages and tourists access to everything they need for a day on the water.”

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says public access to the lake has been a priority for Council and the community for a number of years.

“As a privately-owned amenity, we are excited to learn of new boat launch ownership and their plans to expand access to not only the lake, but also to fuelling and other marine supply services.

“Having both better access to the water, and attracting new investment in the area, is something we celebrate, and is a testament to the success of our ongoing economic development efforts,” McIntyre said.

The Launch, located at 5220 Lakeshore Dr., plans to accommodate fuel and launches for motorized boats and retail options which will include watersport equipment, safety gear and refreshments.

More information and updates can be found at The Launch’s website: www.thelaunchsylvan.ca.