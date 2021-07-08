Dan Hutchinson, centre, accepts the Visitor Friendly Award for his business Good Earth Coffeehouse at the annual Mermaid Ball in 2019. (File Photo)

Dan Hutchinson, centre, accepts the Visitor Friendly Award for his business Good Earth Coffeehouse at the annual Mermaid Ball in 2019. (File Photo)

Nominations for 2021 Business Awards open until end of July

Nominations for the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Awards close on July 30

Nominations for the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Business Awards is once again open.

Locals can nominate their favourite businesses in 12 different categories.

This year the awards have added a new category: the Best Home-Based Business Award.

According to the nomination, the new award “recognizes an innovative home-based business in Sylvan Lake that has been operating for a minimum of two years.”

The creation of this award comes after recognizing an increase in home-based businesses being nominated in 2020.

The Business Resiliency Award is also returning for the 2021 awards. This award was introduced in 2020 to recognize the work local businesses have put in during the pandemic to continue to stay open and serve the community.

This award is continuing with the 2021 awards as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, with restrictions only lifting at the beginning of July.

“All businesses and individuals nominated that meet certain award criteria will be invited to formally apply for the award categories in which they have been nominated. A judging committee will score each application, and finalists will be notified in August.”

Further details on the 2021 Business Awards and the Mermaid Ball will be announced at a later date.

Nominations are open until July 20, and can be completed online.

For more information visit the Chamber’s website or Facebook page.

