North American stock markets fall, while gold continues to shine

North American stock markets fall, while gold continues to shine

North American stock markets closed in the red Thursday, while gold prices continued to soar, edging closer to an all-time high.

“There’s an enormous momentum rollover happening today,” said Mike Archibald, vice-president and portfolio manager with AGF Investments Inc.

The S&P/TSX composite index dropped by 152.41 points to 16,018.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 353.51 points to 26,652.33. The S&P 500 index fell 40.36 points to 3,235.66 while the Nasdaq composite lost 244.71 points to 10,461.42.

He pointed to Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. shares, which dropped 4.35 per cent and 4.98 per cent on the Nasdaq, despite strong earnings reports after markets closed Wednesday.

That speaks to the idea that there’s been high expectations for some stocks, particularly in the tech sector, and now we’re getting a better sense of where things lie, said Archibald.

The rollover in those names is having a significant effect on other momentum trades, he said, pointing to broader weakness in the Canadian and U.S. technology sectors.

Shopify Inc., for example, dropped $37.94, or 2.96 per cent, to $1,244.46 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“I think it’s some profit taking,” said Archibald of the drops in that sector, as well as uncertainty as to whether these companies can continue to put up the same types of numbers going forward.

Some of the broader market weakness may also come from negative economic data south of the border, Archibald said.

The U.S. Labor Department reported more than 1.4 million people applied for jobless benefits last week, up from 1.3 million the previous week for the first increase since March.

“Which would put a little bit of cold water on this idea that the economic restart is gaining traction,” Archibald said.

The materials sector on the TSX, which includes gold, also performed poorly with stocks shedding on average 1.80 per cent of their worth, despite rising commodity prices.

The August gold contract advanced $24.90 to US$1,890.00 an ounce — a nine-year high. It moved closer to its record high of over $1,900 an ounce set in 2011.

Typically, a noticeable divergence in the price of a commodity and the price performance of stocks in that sector are due to the commodity price moving too far, too fast, said Archibald, or the share prices having performed well and being a bit tired.

Ongoing weakness in the U.S. dollar could have a negative impact on commodity prices going forward, he said. The Canadian dollar traded for 74.67 U.S. cents compared with 74.52 U.S. cents from Wednesday.

Two of Canada’s major grocers boosted the consumer staples sector on the TSX, said Archibald, highlighting Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Empire Co.

Loblaw shares rose $1.04, or 1.52 per cent, to $69.46 after the company released its second-quarter earnings that outperformed analyst expectations.

Empire’s shares, meanwhile, jumped nearly six per cent, or $1.97, to $35.50 the day after it announced a new three-year strategic plan that would see it invest $2.1 billion over three years.

Elsewhere in commodities, the September crude contract fell 83 cents to US$41.07 per barrel and the September natural gas contract gained 11.7 cents to nearly US$1.83 per mmBTU. The September copper contract rose 1.4 cents to roughly US$2.94 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Precision Drilling Q2 loss surges as pandemic weakens demand for oil

Just Posted

Active COVID-19 cases nearly doubled since July 9

114 new cases Thursday, 1,293 active cases across Alberta

Sylvan Lake’s real estate market recovering from pandemic

Sylvan Lake is outperforming other Central Alberta markets in terms of transactions

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in central zone

153 active cases in the zone, 133 new active cases across the province

Sylvan Lake cafe uses pandemic closure to re-brand business

El Amor Cafe has re-branded and reopened as Main Street Eatery under the direction of Cindy Norell

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

Tories, NDP call on ethics watchdog to launch new probe of Morneau over WE trips

Tories, NDP call on ethics watchdog to launch new probe of Morneau over WE trips

Indigenous leaders call for systemic review of RCMP practices

Indigenous leaders call for systemic review of RCMP practices

N.S. mass shooting review format criticized as lacking powers, transparency

N.S. mass shooting review format criticized as lacking powers, transparency

Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance announces impending retirement

Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance announces impending retirement

Documents reveal doubts on Alberta plans to close, deregulate parks

Documents reveal doubts on Alberta plans to close, deregulate parks

Alberta, Ottawa agree on one-year child-care deal with some COVID money

Alberta, Ottawa agree on one-year child-care deal with some COVID money

Congress defies Trump veto threat on Confederate base names

Congress defies Trump veto threat on Confederate base names

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Most Read