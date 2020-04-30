Oil and gas drilling forecast revised to 49 year low as producers cut spending

Oil and gas drilling forecast revised to 49 year low as producers cut spending

CALGARY — The Petroleum Services Association of Canada has revised its 2020 Canadian drilling forecast to an almost 50-year record low of 3,100 oil and gas wells, a level not seen since 2,900 wells were drilled in 1972.

PSAC interim CEO Elizabeth Aquin says more than $7 billion of capital investment in the energy sector has been cancelled to date this year thanks to demand destruction from measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and a supply surplus due to an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

She said blockades of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline and cancellation of the Frontier oilsands project have also hurt investor confidence in the Canadian oil and gas industry.

PSAC chairman Mark O’Byrne says the industry appreciates government assistance such as $1.7 billion in federal funding to clean up orphan and inactive wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, but will need more help to ensure survival.

The new forecast represents a decrease of 1,400 wells, or 31 per cent, from PSAC’s original forecast of 4,500 wells announced in October.

About 4,900 wells were drilled in 2019.

“The majority of the impact will be felt on the oil side as supply overwhelms demand and storage levels surge to capacity,” said Aquin.

“This has left producers little incentive to drill for more with the price of a barrel of oil now fetching less than a cup of coffee. We expect to see a 38 per cent drop in activity for oil wells versus 2019.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020 .

The Canadian Press

crude oil

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto market falls to end a strong April and partially recover March weakness
Next story
Precision Drilling employee count down almost 3,000 as rig activity stalls

Just Posted

Alberta releases staged COVID-19 relaunch strategy

A phased relaunch ‘will put Albertans’ safety first,’ the government says

Sylvan Lake product selected by Red Deer Rebels in WHL draft

Talon Brigley, 15, was selected in the second round of the WHL Bantam Draft on April 22

Waste-to-energy company seeks more time for project because of pandemic

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. hoped to be operate by end of 2020 but asks for one-year extension

Rimbey cattle shed destroyed by sudden, strong winds

Alvin Johnson said no other farms in the area sustained any damage from the freak event

Spring update from Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee

Committee Chair Susan Samson gives an update on funds raised for AACS

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Former NHL player Georges Laraque tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Former NHL player Georges Laraque tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Lebanese PM says Cabinet will seek IMF financial assistance

Lebanese PM says Cabinet will seek IMF financial assistance

SEALs tried to locate US citizen taken by Afghan militants

SEALs tried to locate US citizen taken by Afghan militants

Economic figures show grim toll in Europe and US from virus

Economic figures show grim toll in Europe and US from virus

Trump says US can never declare ‘total victory’ over virus

Trump says US can never declare ‘total victory’ over virus

Oil and gas drilling forecast revised to 49 year low as producers cut spending

Oil and gas drilling forecast revised to 49 year low as producers cut spending

Precision Drilling employee count down almost 3,000 as rig activity stalls

Precision Drilling employee count down almost 3,000 as rig activity stalls

Toronto market falls to end a strong April and partially recover March weakness

Toronto market falls to end a strong April and partially recover March weakness

Most Read