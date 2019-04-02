TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline facility is seen in Hardisty, Alta., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Oil storage firm Gibson Energy sells trucking assets, focuses on core business

The Calgary-based company handles about one in four barrels of oil exported from Western Canada

Export pipeline capacity limits in Western Canada are expected to continue to drive strong demand for crude storage services offered by Gibson Energy Inc., investors heard Thursday.

The fast-growing Calgary-based company currently handles about one in four barrels of oil exported from Western Canada through its Hardisty terminal in central Alberta.

“There are significant opportunities to continue to grow our Canadian terminals and we expect to sanction one to two million barrels of tankage, or two to four tanks, per year,” said CEO Steve Spaulding on a webcast from the company’s investor day meeting in Toronto.

Gibson’s Hardisty terminal boasts 10 million barrels of storage, with tanks capable of holding another two and a half million barrels under construction. It has access to three export pipelines and a 180,000-barrel-per-day rail terminal.

READ MORE: Alberta to ease oil production cut again, cites lower storage levels

The company also has 1.7 million barrels of storage at its facility in Edmonton, located on the east end of the city near two refineries, crude-by-rail loading facilities and the starting point of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Oil producers in Alberta use Gibson’s storage tanks to “park” barrels in the event of transportation problems, thus temporarily avoiding having to sell oil in an oversupplied market, explained Doug Atkins, vice-president of terminals, on the webcast.

The terminals are also used to blend and segregate some of the 60 varying grades of crude produced in the province before shipping.

Gibson announced Thursday it had struck a deal to sell its trucking division for $100 million, bringing its divestiture proceeds to about $325 million over the past year to be used to expand its terminals in Canada and continue to build a similar operation in the Permian Basin in Texas.

Gibson says Trimac Transportation has agreed to pay about $70 million for its trucking assets and a Trimac affiliate is to pay $30 million for property in Edmonton containing a field office and shop, with the deals expected to close later this year.

Gibson previously announced the sales of its environmental services and wholesale propane businesses for about $225 million.

The company reported last month 2018 net income of $151 million on revenue of $6.8 billion, up from $44 million on $5.7 billion in 2017.

Its oil marketing division posted a profit of $81 million in the fourth quarter thanks to discounted feedstock and rising benchmark prices, driving the segment’s full year earnings to $211 million, a $180-million increase over 2017.

In its initial assessment of the company, credit rating agency DBRS assigned Gibson an investment grade of BBB (low), while applauding its program to sell non-core assets.

It said in a report that while its core Alberta terminal business is stable and backed by long-life firm contracts, its long-term growth is limited by delays in building export pipelines, which impedes approval of new oilsands projects.

Gibson plans to spend $200 million to $250 million on capital projects this year.

Dan Healing, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lyft’s shares soar as investors bet on ride-hailing future

Just Posted

Oil storage firm Gibson Energy sells trucking assets, focuses on core business

The Calgary-based company handles about one in four barrels of oil exported from Western Canada

100 women needed for Sylvan Lake and area charity group

100 Women Who Care is an international charity organization with chapters in Red Deer and Calgary

Sylvan Lake Early Childhood Coalition offers maternal mental health event

The event will feature Moose Jaw author and maternal mental wellness advocate Carla O’Reilly

Fox Run student vs teacher game raises money for Sylvan Lake Food Bank

The annual hockey game raised just shy of $150 for the local food bank

Sylvan Lake musicians honoured at festival award show

The Sylvan Celebration of Music Festival was held March 22-24, with the award show on March 30

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 Max remains grounded

The airline says it expects to cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

Most Read