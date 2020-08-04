Oilfield services rival makes alternative plan to restructure Calfrac debt

Oilfield services rival makes alternative plan to restructure Calfrac debt

CALGARY — A Texas-based competitor that is also an investor and debtholder in struggling Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has put forward a recapitalization plan it says is superior to one the Calgary-based company announced three weeks ago.

Wilks Brothers, LLC, says its offer would significantly lower Calfrac’s debt level and give a better recovery to stakeholders by providing more consideration for a smaller equity stake.

It charges the plan advanced by management would result in a high debt levels, inferior recoveries and would “unfairly enrich certain key insiders” in the company.

In a previous news release, Calfrac said Wilks Brothers, which owns U.S. competitor ProFrac Services Ltd., made two offers to buy Calfrac’s U.S. business in June. Both were refused.

Wilks Brothers owns just under 20 per cent of Calfrac’s common shares.

Both Calfrac and ProFrac offer oilfield services including hydraulic fracturing, where chemicals and liquids are injected at high pressure into underground formations to break up tight rock and allow trapped oil and gas to flow into the well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFW)

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prosecutor seeking Trump’s taxes cites probe of his business
Next story
TikTok sale puts Canada between Trump and China, again, experts say

Just Posted

BREAKING: One more death in central zone

Province provides update

Sylvan Lake proclaims first ever Pride Week

The proclamation for the week of Aug. 9-15 was submitted to the Town by the IMPACT Coalition

Sylvan Lake welcomes three new family doctors

The three doctors are practicing at the Sylvan Family Health Centre and are accepting new patients

Amid COVID-19: Some central Alberta parents want to see online learning option

Some parents will consider homeschooling if online learning isn’t available

Sylvan Lake beach crowded but people maintaining distance

‘A quick picture may give you the impression that everybody is crowded together’

TikTok sale puts Canada between Trump and China, again, experts say

TikTok sale puts Canada between Trump and China, again, experts say

Alberta, Ottawa reduce oilsands environmental monitoring budget due to pandemic

Alberta, Ottawa reduce oilsands environmental monitoring budget due to pandemic

Husky targets 25% GHG emissions intensity cut, vows to hire more female leaders

Husky targets 25% GHG emissions intensity cut, vows to hire more female leaders

Oilfield services rival makes alternative plan to restructure Calfrac debt

Oilfield services rival makes alternative plan to restructure Calfrac debt

TSX moves up as Mideast blast lifts commodities, markets catch up after holiday

TSX moves up as Mideast blast lifts commodities, markets catch up after holiday

NHL hit with criticism over English-only version of “O Canada” on Saturday

NHL hit with criticism over English-only version of “O Canada” on Saturday

Blackhawks’ Caggiula suspended for Game 2 vs. Oilers

Blackhawks’ Caggiula suspended for Game 2 vs. Oilers

Jets rebound with 3-2 win over Flames, even qualifying series 1-1

Jets rebound with 3-2 win over Flames, even qualifying series 1-1

Most Read