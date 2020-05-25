Ontario used auto dealers expect tough year ahead, prices already down

Ontario used auto dealers expect tough year ahead, prices already down

TORONTO — Used car dealers in Ontario are starting to recover from the near total shutdown in April, but a survey released Monday suggests they expect sales and prices to be under pressure for the year as economic uncertainty clouds the market.

The sector was, like much of the economy, thrown into turmoil as physical distancing measures forced dealers to close and sales to plummet. Half of the 1,300 dealers who responded found sales had dropped 76 per cent or more.

“Sales were really, really just driven to the bottom during the month of April,” said Warren Barnard, executive director of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario, which conducted the survey in mid-May with DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc.

Prices dropped along with sales volume. Many of the dealers surveyed had already seen significant price declines in April compared with March, including almost a third who said prices declined between 11 and 20 per cent. About 15 per cent saw prices down at least 21 per cent, and another quarter of respondents saw price declines of between six and 10 per cent.

The decline comes as many would-be buyers are uncertain about their jobs and the economy in general, leading to expected lower sales for the year, said Barnard.

“It certainly will be down for the year, there’s still a lot of doubt among the buying public, a lack of confidence, obviously many individuals are not working themselves right now,” he said. ”They’re not necessarily going to invest a huge amount of money in a expensive car.”

The market could also see increased pressure as a wave of leased vehicles that hadn’t been turned in during the shutdown are returned to reopening dealerships.

Prices could also come under pressure as potentially fewer used vehicles are exported to the U.S., which has see a big increase in recent years on the lower Canadian dollar. Challenges in the rental market, as seen by Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filing for bankruptcy protection on Friday, could also affect the market but may have more implications for new vehicle sales, said Barnard.

For the year ahead, around eight in 10 of Ontario used car dealers expect total sales to decline by at least 26 per cent this year — three in 10 say it will be a drop of more than half.

Declines in sales could also come about from a lack of demand as owners drive their existing vehicles far less while staying close to home, said DesRosiers in a report.

“What is perhaps most striking for this downturn as opposed to previous ones from the aftermarket perspective is the sudden and unprecedented drop in kilometres driven.”

DesRosiers forecast a drop in demand of between 11 and 13 per cent this year, though it could go up to 20 to 25 per cent declines if a severe second wave of the pandemic stalls economic reopening (it noted the difficulty of a definitive prediction amid current uncertainty and volatility).

Dealerships have, however, so far started to see an increase in activity since the provincial government allowed dealerships to operate on an appointment basis starting May 4, though they are still well off business as usual, said Barnard.

“Most members and dealers are right now at least surviving, they’ve been able to adjust and keep things going. That’s not to say some won’t survive this, just like any other business.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online games could be source of money laundering, B.C. public inquiry hears
Next story
Gathering limits make it a ‘great time to be building a pipeline:’ Alberta minister

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone has three active cases

762 active cases in Alberta

Sylvan Lake waiting for better days

Local businesses are used to weathering the ups and downs of summer

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for all Canadian workers

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Last day of classes moved to June 19 for Sylvan Lake students

Classes for students in Chinook’s Edge and RDCRS will end a week early on June 19

No deaths from virus between Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Alberta

Active cases in Alberta reaches 801

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Ontario used auto dealers expect tough year ahead, prices already down

Ontario used auto dealers expect tough year ahead, prices already down

Toronto stock market rally led by cannabis while U.S. stock markets closed

Toronto stock market rally led by cannabis while U.S. stock markets closed

Online games could be source of money laundering, B.C. public inquiry hears

Online games could be source of money laundering, B.C. public inquiry hears

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest impaired driver following police car ramming

The suspect vehicle purposefully crashed into a parked police vehicle, pushing it into the ditch.

Pandemic a boon for the bicycle as thousands snap them up

Bicycles sell out around the world

Boeing says it will reduce workforce by 400 in Winnipeg due to impact from COVID-19

Reflecting new market realities

Most Read