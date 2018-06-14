Ottawa orders probe into big telecom’s sales practices

Minister Navdeep Bains says he wants a public inquiry

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 4, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

The federal government has ordered a regulatory investigation in the sales practices of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies.

The minister for telecommunications, Navdeep Bains, says he wants a public inquiry that will hear from Canadians.

Bains is directing the Canadian Radio-telecommunications Commission to conduct the investigation.

CRTC chairman Ian Scott had previously declined calls for such an inquiry lodged earlier this year by two consumer advocacy groups.

The Canadian Press

