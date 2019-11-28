Over 30 booths will be at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair

A peak at some of the booths and tips for making a good impression

There’s a lot of great local businesses and post secondary institutions coming to the Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair, so make sure you’re prepared to meet with potential employers or search for your perfect school.

The fair is being held Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Red Deer College, Cenovus Learning Commons in Red Deer, located at 100 College Blvd.

With over 30 vendors confirmed, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

“The diversity of the companies is always amazing to me,” said Sheri Jackson, Black Press Media’s events manager.

“Quite often you will see job fairs that are more specific to one industry rather than the ones that Black Press hosts. We offer really everything under one roof, and this is a benefit to all age demographics so I think that is unique.”

Post secondary institutions attending the fair include: Red Deer College, Delmar College, Vancouver Island University, MC College, Bow Valley College, MacEwan University and Burman University.

Some major employers who will have booths include: CWC Energy Services Corp. and Hub International, as well as 10 and 2 Driving School and the Commissionaires.

Local-area concrete pre-fabrication company Eagle Builders is looking for a full-time precast drafting checker to join their growing team in Blackfalds.

According to talent management lead Allison Copleston, the Good Samaritan, which runs long-term care facilities in Alberta and B.C., is looking for health care professionals such as LPN’s, aides and RN’s, and some administration staff.

“Our main goal is to hire nurses,” said Copleston, adding a positive attitude is always a plus.

Member development coordinator for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 424 (IBEW 424) Cory McJannet says he doesn’t want to see job seekers in a suit and tie, as an electrician would never wear that in the field.

“At the end of the day, we’re tradesmen,” he said, adding a clean pair of jeans and t-shirt is good enough as long as you’re presentable.

Jannet says they’re also not necessarily looking for a resume from those hoping to join their union, but rather to get an idea of your skills, experience and any safety training tickets you have.

IBEW 424’s main office is in Edmonton with satellite locations in Fort McMurray and Calgary.

Unlimited Potential (UP) Community Services, which has a mandate of helping people reach their potential, providing services to youth, adults and families, with offices in Central Alberta and Edmonton, is looking forward to attending the career fair.

UP is looking to fill several positions for child and youth care workers and Indigenous specialists, according to talent acquisition specialist Sofiya Kulunchakova.

They prefer candidates with education in human services and experience working with children, youth and families.

Kulunchakova says to just bring a resume and a smile.

WorleyCord, an oil sands and energy construction, fabrication and module assembly company, will have a booth as well.

The Cord Group employs over 2,000 professionals and trade specialists in Western Canada and has office locations and modularization yards in Central Alberta.

Other employers on the hunt for employees will include Bravo Target Safety, Precision Well Servicing in Red Deer, the Good Samaritan and Eagle Well Servicing.

Tips to make a good impression at the fair:

1) Do your research. If you know the company or school you’re interested in, look up their website or carefully read the job description, so you will be prepared to answer specific questions about your experience and suitability for the position, or know what questions you want to ask in return.

2) Come prepared. Have your polished resume in hand, free of typos, and dress appropriately for who you’d like to speak to. If you’re looking at several different employers, consider writing a few different versions of your resume, tooled to that specific job or company. Be prepared to speak to your qualifications and sell yourself a bit, not just handing over a resume and scurrying away.

3) Show some energy. A smile and firm handshake, a long with a positive attitude, can go a long way to making a good first impression.

Things to take away:

Make sure you take business cards, brochures or other handouts from prospects your interested in. It also doesn’t hurt to take notes, so you’ll remember who you want to follow up with or other important information.

For more information on the Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair, visit the Facebook event page facebook.com/blackpresscarerrfair, email localwork@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.