The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Pandemic job concerns could pose problem in long-term, Bank of Canada says

Lockdowns in the spring of 2020 led to a historic drop in employment with about three million jobs lost

Consumers’ concerns about finding work during the pandemic could signal longer-term problems for the country’s labour market, the Bank of Canada says.

The central bank’s quarterly survey on consumer expectations showed that respondents believed they were less likely to find a new job if they lost their current one.

Although respondents were less concerned about losing their current jobs, they were also less likely to leave their job voluntarily, suggesting that Canadians remain concerned about the health of the job market.

Bank of Canada officials wrote that people appear unwilling to change jobs until the situation normalizes. That means less “moving up” between jobs that the bank warned could weigh on future wage growth and lead to lower productivity that would impact the economy overall.

The survey of consumer expectations was conducted during November just as COVID-19 case counts started to rise nationally, but before lockdowns in some provinces.

Lockdowns in the spring of 2020 led to a historic drop in employment with about three million jobs lost. Asked whether new restrictions would be better or worse economically, three-quarters of respondents in the survey said they expected lockdowns now to have a similar or slightly smaller impact on their hours worked, earnings and spending.

“Most respondents do not expect the threat from COVID‑19 to diminish before the second half of 2021,” the report said.

“Expectations among many for a slow return to normal — or even no return to normal for some — suggest the possibility of a lasting impact from the crisis.”

Heading into the end of 2020, the outlook overall seemed to be more positive than it was a few months earlier. Despite rising case counts, there was also positive news about vaccines.

The bank’s quarterly business outlook survey also released Monday suggested business sentiment improved in line with news about vaccines, with more companies saying they planned to hire and invest than in the fall of 2020.

However, the bank said most businesses don’t expect the positive impacts of vaccinations to materialize until later this year.

Nor are the impacts going to be widespread. The business outlook survey noted that one-third of companies polled didn’t expect their sales to return to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12 months.

“Despite the upbeat headline figures, the underlying story is mixed with services sectors continuing to struggle amid ongoing restrictions,” wrote BMO’s Benjamin Reitzes in an analysis.

“Still, with the vaccine being distributed the outlook is brighter than it was a quarter ago.”

Also contributing to the positive outlook for businesses was ongoing government aid programs.

Households expected interest rates to stay lower than their pre-pandemic levels for the next two years. The report noted that views about access to consumer credit deteriorated from the previous quarter “to their lowest level so far, indicating tighter credit conditions since the onset of the pandemic.”

The central bank’s next scheduled rate announcement is on Jan. 20, when the Bank of Canada will also release its updated economic and inflation outlook.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem has said repeatedly the bank’s key policy rate will remain at 0.25 per cent, which is as low as the bank has said it is willing to go, until an economic recovery is well underway.

CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes wrote that the results in the two surveys don’t point to any need by the Bank of Canada to take immediate monetary action.

“While both surveys were taken well-before the latest spike in virus cases and the associated necessary shutdowns, they suggest that businesses and households saw light at the end of the tunnel,” Mendes wrote.

“The erosion of longer-term inflation expectations in the consumer survey might provide central bankers with a bit more cause for concern.”

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

Just Posted

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer has joined with other Alberta mayors to lobby against the provincial government’s plan to centralize ambulance dispatch in Calgary. (Contributed image)
Red Deer Mayor makes last-minute appeal to a premier, who has ignored municipal offers to preserve local ambulance dispatch

‘Unfortunately the province is no longer engaging with us,’ says Veer

RCMP Logo
Vehicle in ditch: Police in central Alberta seize drugs and stolen property

A Sylvan Lake man has been charged with multiple offences in connection to the vehicle discovery

Red Deer Kinsmen Lottery co-chairs Ken Waters, left, and Craig Fleming selected a winning ticket Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake man wins Red Deer Kinsmen Lottery

Darrell Elsbett is $100,000 richer after winning the Kinsmen Lottery

Licensed practical nurse administers a COVID-19 test at the Jamestown Family Clinic's drive-up testing site on Dec. 7. Sequim Gazette photo by Michael Dashiell
Alberta adds 811 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Another COVID-19 death reported in Red Deer

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Gov’t of Alberta reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

There are 1,577 active cases in the central zone

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

(RCMP)
RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

With Alberta schools closed Jillian Reid, 9, and her siblings have started home schooling in Cremona, Alta., Monday, March 23, 2020. Alberta kids return to full-time in-person classes this week, but the back-to-school story is a bit more complicated in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
All kids return to classroom in Alberta, but Saskatchewan, Manitoba more complicated

Alberta’s lockdown will continue till Jan. 21

Health-care workers wait at COVID-19 testing stations located at the international arrivals area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Feds change sick-leave benefit, applicants required to say if they travelled

The CRA says it will delay processing applications to those programs from Canadians who have travelled

Royal Bank president David McKay speaks at the banks annual meeting in Toronto on April 6, 2017. McKay says it’ll take a few million people in the country getting vaccinating to get the country on track for an economic rebound. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
At least 4 million Canadians need vaccines for country to look at reopening economy: RBC

McKay says government relief will have to continue and become focused on areas of the economy

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP in Alberta investigate report of man wearing what appeared to be Klan hood

Opposition NDP leader Rachel Notley took to Twitter, calling the incident ‘vile and disgusting’

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump walks to a Make America Great again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

Most Read