Pandemic market disruptions shake more than $1 billion in losses from Onex Corp.

Pandemic market disruptions shake more than $1 billion in losses from Onex Corp.

TORONTO — Onex Corp. swung to a more than $1 billion loss in the first quarter as a result of market volatility and economic disruption from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The investment management firm, which reports in U.S. dollars, said it suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion in the quarter ended March 31 compared with net earnings of $195 million a year earlier.

Some $985 million of the losses stemmed from its investing segment as the pandemic pushed down markets in March and created a broad net decline in the value of its underlying portfolio investments, Onex said.

The decrease in fair value of its investments ranged from declines of between one per cent and 77 per cent, including drop-offs in Parkdean Resorts and WestJet Airlines, which it took over last year.

“As I look back over our 36 years in business, I realize that Onex has seen wars, recessions and, yes, even pandemics,” CEO Gerry Schwartz said on a conference call with analysts Friday.

“COVID-19 may be the worst. But I have enormous confidence in our team to navigate through the challenges ahead.”

Nonetheless, the timing could hardly have been worse for Onex’s acquisition of WestJet, completed in December — three months before the global travel industry collapsed as borders shut down and confinement measures took effect.

The Calgary-based airline has cancelled tens of thousands of trips — including all U.S. and international routes — through July 4 and grounded scores of planes, pushing down capacity to a fraction of its pre-pandemic level.

As of March 31, Onex had about $6 billion in shareholder capital under management.

On a per-share basis, Onex reported a first-quarter loss of $10.34 compared with earnings of $1.91 in the same quarter of 2019.

The firm maintained its dividend of 10 cents per subordinate voting share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ONEX)

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect per share earnings for the first quarter of 2019.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian telecom companies says COVID-19 causing surge in demand for services

Just Posted

Alberta increases outdoor gathering limit to 50 people

There are a total of 62 Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19

Federal COVID-19 wage subsidy to last through summer, Trudeau says

Eligibility is expected to be expanded

Alberta Justice Minister addresses federal firearm ban

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer discusses Alberta’s standpoint on the issue.

Ontario government not looking to provide financial bailout for the CFL

Ontario government not looking to provide financial bailout for the CFL

50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta on Thursday

5,205 Albertans have recovered from the virus

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Air Canada to ask workers to reduce hours, take leave or retire: Union memo

Air Canada to ask workers to reduce hours, take leave or retire: Union memo

Pandemic market disruptions shake more than $1 billion in losses from Onex Corp.

Pandemic market disruptions shake more than $1 billion in losses from Onex Corp.

Aurora Cannabis sees $137.4M net loss, $75.2M revenue in third quarter

Aurora Cannabis sees $137.4M net loss, $75.2M revenue in third quarter

Shell, Pieridae to try again after energy regulator blocks licence transfers

Shell, Pieridae to try again after energy regulator blocks licence transfers

Toronto stock index ends down week on brighter note as commodities gain

Toronto stock index ends down week on brighter note as commodities gain

Canadian telecom companies says COVID-19 causing surge in demand for services

Connectivity important to Canadians

PM to announce extension of wage subsidy, financial aid for medical researchers

Wage subsidy initially slated to run until June 6

Most Read