PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Chamber hosts annual golf tournament

Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual golf tournament at Meadowlands Golf Club Friday.

The sports-themed tournament had three hole-in-one prizes. Lakestone Insurance and Clearview Glass both sponsored a $5,000 prize hole-in-one prize and Sobeys sponsored a $10,000 grocery prize.

RoyAl Glass also sponsored a “Shoot the Windshield” contest on the driving range as well. Those who were able to hot the windshield positions on the range won a certificate to go towards a new windshield.

A few other Sylvan Lake businesses also got in on the fun, sponsoring holes and a photo booth.

Prior to the tournament starting at noon, a tailgate party was held with a free barbecue lunch and beer tasting from Snake Lake Brewing Co. Following the tournament, golfers enjoyed a steak dinner.

The annual tournament is a fundraiser for the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce, who hosts events and get-togethers for local businesses throughout the year.