Ponoka’s Twisted Label is No. 1 storefront in Canada

For the fourth year in a row Ponoka’s own Twisted Label has been named the number one Storefront Boutique of the Year for all of Canada.

Twisted Label, a trendy clothing store catering mostly ladies’ fashions located on 51 Ave., was also the reserve (runner up) for the combined category of best storefront and online store in the 2020 Boutique Awards.

“It’s mind-boggling to me, actually,” said owner Kris Millar of again taking first place nation-wide.

“I’m finding myself not having the words to describe how extremely grateful I am.”

It’s also the third year the boutique has been the reserve winner for best overall, after winning first place four years ago.

“The Ponoka and District Chamber of Commerce is proud of our member Twisted Label for receiving this prestigious award. It shows the caliber of businesses we have here in Ponoka,” said Heather Bendera, chamber executive manager, in a provided statement.

Before starting her entrepreneurial journey with Twisted Label five years ago, Millar had been running the family ranch with her mom for 27 years. She fully renovated the store when she became the owner, and a hometown, country chic-feel is evident in the store’s style.

The hours she puts in to make the boutique what it is, is a lot of time away from her family, but she says it’s “totally worth it.”

Millar credits the support of the community, her customers, who vote for her each year, and her staff, for the success of the boutique.

Although Millar says COVID-19 definitely “put a kink in things,” the boutique was able to adapt, shifting to online sales, both on their website and Facebook.

The store innovated, with live Facebook sales twice a week and creating an online catalogue on their website, while still striving to stay connected with customers.

Curbside pickup has also been available since March when shutdowns began.

And from the feedback from her customers, she achieved that.

Millar says many people sent messages telling her how much they’ve appreciated how her efforts to reach out to customers helped them feel a sense of normalcy.

“I’m extremely proud of how we’ve been able to adapt to the current times,” said Millar.

“My amazing staff helped me tremendously.”

Not only is the boutique surviving COVID-19, it is thriving.

While Millar doesn’t want to boast when so many businesses are suffering right now, she admits sales have never been better.

“Our business has actually taken off,” she said.

Millar is also in the running for The Ponoka Chamber of Commerce’s Business Person of the Year award and Twisted Label has been nominated for Small Business of the Year.

The chamber’s annual business awards will be held virtually on Oct. 23.

“We are extremely, extremely grateful for our customers, because without them, we wouldn’t be here and none of this would be happening,” said Millar.

The physical store is set to reopen on Nov. 6. for in-person shopping from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. COVID-19 restrictions and measures will be in place.

For more information, check out their Facebook page or visit them at twistedlabel.ca.

