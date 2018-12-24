A pedestrian walks past a sign advertising jobs with BC Cannabis Operations in late September. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Pot industry employs more than 10,000 people across Canada

Employment in pot related jobs rose 266 per cent to an estimated figure of 10,400 in November 2018

The average hourly wage for cannabis-related jobs in Canada is $29.58 — or $2.55 higher than the national average.

According to Statistics Canada, employment in cannabis-related jobs rose 266 per cent to an estimated figure of 10,400 in November 2018. The increase reflects Canada’s legalization of non-medicinal cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018. By comparison, cannabis-related industries employed 1,829 individuals in July 2017.

RELATED: Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

Agriculture accounted for 58 per cent of cannabis-related jobs, with the rest spread across a number of industries, such as educational services, health care, and retail.

RELATED: City of Victoria passes new cannabis retail bylaw

RELATED: Oak Bay considers banning the retail sale and commercial production of cannabis

RELATED: Cannabis plant sets sights on Saanich

Men fill nearly 8 out of 10 cannabis-related jobs (79 per cent) and the median age of workers in the industry is 35 — five years younger than workers in non-cannabis related jobs. Virtually all of the employees were working in permanent, full-time jobs, largely in the private sector.

More than half of all pot jobs — 5,700 — were in Ontario, the province with the largest concentration of licensed producers. Overall, the federal government has licensed about 120 producers.

These figures do not reflect official industry or occupation classification standards, and are not seasonally adjusted. They also do not capture cannabis-related jobs in unlicensed businesses.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
NAFTA drama earns Chrystia Freeland CP’s Business Newsmaker of 2018

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Hot air balloons give unique sight in Sylvan Lake

The Calgary Hot Air Balloon Club put on a show in Sylvan Lake, Dec. 22

Just in time for Christmas, all ice surfaces open in Sylvan Lake

All outdoor skating rinks are now open to the public

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Whether you’re a Christmas angel or a Grinch, this test will challenge your knowledge of the holiday

Wintry road conditions add havoc to Friday afternoon commute

Wintry road conditions caused multiple collisions along the QE2 near Ponoka

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake library collects food for fines

The non-perishable food items will support the library’s Little Free Pantry

Where’s Santa? Track the jolly old fellow’s trip across the world this Christmas

NORAD Santa Tracker fires up for 2018

Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest

Meng Wanzhou was arrested at YVR in early December

If you think you’re paying too much in taxes you may be right: CFIB releases report

Lacombe ranked in top 4 worst cities for spending, Rimbey and Ponoka County make best performing list

Pot industry employs more than 10,000 people across Canada

Employment in pot related jobs rose 266 per cent to an estimated figure of 10,400 in November 2018

White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

A stalemate over the wall led parts of the government to shut down Saturday, Dec. 22

Spread of invasive species in Canada costs billions, changes environment

Experts say the plight of the spotted frog is one of many examples of how invasive species can overtake an area

Quebec City reveals archeological secrets

“Every time we dig a hole in Quebec City, people ask if we’re searching for Champlain”

Trudeau defends pace of peacekeeping deployments as next election looms

Liberals promised more than two years ago to provide up to 600 Canadian troops to peacekeeping missions

Months after false Hawaii missile alert, Canada ‘finalizing’ warning protocol

The mistaken Jan. 13 alert from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urging people to seek immediate shelter was rescinded 38 minutes later

Most Read