Rail strike, pipeline spill prompt Alberta to extend oil curtailment levels

Shipping delayed by CN Rail strike, temporary shutdown of Keystone pipeline after North Dakota leak

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The Alberta government says it will leave its oil production quotas unchanged in January to deal with the lingering consequences after oil shipping was delayed by CN Rail strike and the temporary shutdown of the Keystone pipeline following a leak in North Dakota.

A spokesman for Energy Minister Sonya Savage says producers were informed Tuesday that the production limit for January will remain at 3.81 million barrels per day, the same as December, after several consecutive months of easing quotas.

Production limits were enacted by the previous NDP government starting in January to better match supply levels with pipeline capacity and alleviate wider-than-usual local price discounts for Alberta oil blamed on high inventory levels.

The curtailment program was to expire at the end of 2019, but the United Conservative government extended it through 2020 while gradually increasing the amount that can be produced. The quotas now affect only the top 16 producers.

READ MORE: ‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

The province recently announced oil production from new conventional wells won’t be subject to curtailment and producers who add crude-by-rail shipping capacity can also produce more.

Crude-by-rail exports from Canada rose to 310,600 bpd in September but remained short of the record 353,800 bpd set in December 2018.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village explands with a Snowman Parade

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village explands with a Snowman Parade

Kjeryn Dakin says this year’s Winter Village will be full of Instagram-able moments

Flags of Remembrance season ends with closing ceremony in Sylvan Lake

On Nov. 23 many gathered in the Alliance Church for the closing ceremony

Sylvan Lake’s Undercurrent Brewery asks To Shave or Not To Shave

The local brewery held its second annual Movember event recently.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers shutout Red Deer in home opener rematch

The Wranglers defeated the visiting Red Deer Vipers 2-0 at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22

Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers clinch home opener

The Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers C kicked off their regular season with a win over 3 C’s Nov. 24

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Rail strike, pipeline spill prompt Alberta to extend oil curtailment levels

Shipping delayed by CN Rail strike, temporary shutdown of Keystone pipeline after North Dakota leak

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

Child watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN, work set to resume

The union said normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

Most Read