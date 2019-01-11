File photo

Rare bronze penny sells for more than $200K at auction

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin

A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction.

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin Thursday night. Only 10 to 15 of these pennies, mistakenly minted in bronze instead of steel, are believed to exist. They were made at a time when bronze and copper were being saved to fill metal shortages during World War II.

READ MORE: Four men on trial over theft of huge Canadian gold coin from Berlin museum

The auction house says Don Lutes, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, found the penny in his pocket as a teenager in 1947 after getting some change at his high school cafeteria, and held onto it ever since.

Lutes died in September. He directed all proceeds from the sale to be donated to the Berkshire Athenaeum at the public library in Pittsfield.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Average price of cannabis in Canada goes up 17% post-legalization

Just Posted

Telephone town halls scheduled for Bighorn Country consultation

The telephone town halls are scheduled for Jan. 15, 16 and 24.

Bighorn Country proposal sparks debate among Albertans

MLA Jason Nixon is speaking out against lack of public consultation in regard to the proposal

Bentley area horse trainer recovering from serious accident

GoFundMe page started

Long-time Sylvan Lake pastor passes the baton

Rev. Kevin Haugan passed the baton onto the next lead pastor at the Alliance Church, Tim Bergmann

Former Sylvan Lake loan officer pleads guilty to $1 million theft

Sarah Miles Brouilette pleaded guilty in Red Deer Provincial Court Monday

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Rare bronze penny sells for more than $200K at auction

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin

Thai police: Canada, Australia willing to accept Saudi woman

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Longtime NHL winger Rich Nash retires because of concussion symptoms

Nash became a free agent last July 1 after his eight-year

IOC marketing chair from Japan investigated for corruption

Tsunekazu Takeda was placed under formal investigation for “active corruption” on Dec. 10

Trudeau faces questions about immigration, trade, Saudi arms deal

One man chided the prime minister for signing the new trade agreement with the United States

Prisoner walks after witness doesn’t show in Stettler provincial court

Crown stays charges against Lyle Vance and Lyle Anderson

Former estate of Nickelback frontman is most expensive home in Abbotsford

Chad Kroeger’s old home was sold for $8.25 million in 2017, but assessed at $5.67 million last year

Health Canada to educate teens on health risks of vaping

Officials have long cautioned that nicotine poses an elevated risk to youth

Most Read