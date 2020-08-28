Rimbey’s Hawk Tail Brewery having busy summer

Co-owner Anthony Goodwin says they see patrons coming in from Sylvan Lake, Red Deer and Calgary

Rimbey’s Hawk Tail Brewery has had a busy summer in the tap room.

The brewery, which remained open for off-sales during the spring’s COVID-19 related closures, reopened its doors to beer lovers as soon as they could.

‘It’s been extremely busy,” says Anthony Goodwin, co-owner of Hawk Tail Brewing, adding he thinks there has been a real increase in tap room traffic this summer compared to last summer.

“I think part of that is our name getting out there a little bit more and people are aware of who we are and where we are,” he explained.

The brewery is approaching its second birthday this December.

Additionally, Goodwin thinks the popularity of “local tourism” is having an impact on the number of visitors.

“We get a ton of patrons from Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Sylvan, all kind of coming and doing a tour out for the day on the weekends,” he said.

The tap room is kid friendly with some snacks and goodies on the menu to keep them entertained, although all the games are no longer available for use for safety reasons.

Alongside the kids’ goodies the menu offers food and snacks for everyone.

Goodwin says the food service has been streamlined and table service is also provided. The tables are spaced out to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines.

“[We] invite anybody, if they’ve got a summer day to kill, to come make the drive [and] sit on our beautiful patio overlooking a beautiful green field,” encouraged Goodwin.

On Sept. 6 the patio will serve as a music venue for an outdoor concert. Patrons will be seated for the show, but anyone is welcome out to enjoy the afternoon of music.

More information about events and specials at the tap house can be found on the Hawk Tail Brewery Facebook page or on Instagram.

Hawk Tail Brewery is also distributed through an online grocery company called spud.ca in Edmonton and Calgary.