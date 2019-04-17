A hole is seen in the dome inside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Firefighters declared success Tuesday in a more than 12-hour battle to extinguish an inferno engulfing Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral that claimed its spire and roof, but spared its bell towers and the purported Crown of Christ. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

The Better Business Bureau wants you to wait if you want to donate towards rebuilding the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after Monday’s devastating fire.

“Scammers tend to take advantage of whatever is in the news and are ready to prey on your generosity,” said spokesperson Karla Davis on Wednesday. “BBB is therefore urging people to wait until an official rebuilding fund or charity has been established.”

READ MORE: $1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

Fraudsters may try to impersonate a charity, so watch for minor changes in the name and contact details. People wishing to make a donation should get the exact name, and the charity should be a registered organization.

Look out for overly heart-wrenching requests for help. No one was killed in the fire, so the bureau said all funds raised should be directed towards the reconstruction.

Ask for specific details about the charity. Information should be readily available, including its location, contact information and registration details.


