Shaw Mobile launches in Alberta, B.C., alongside Shaw’s Freedom Mobile

Shaw Mobile launches in Alberta, B.C., alongside Shaw’s Freedom Mobile

CALGARY — Shaw Communications Inc. revealed details of a new wireless service on Thursday that will operate alongside its existing Freedom Mobile service in Alberta and British Columbia, where the company has an extensive base of residential internet and video customers.

Shaw Mobile will offer three levels of service plan — all with access to Shaw’s 450,000 wireless hotspots in Western Canada currently available to the company’s residential landline customers.

The posted prices on Shaw Mobile’s website range between $15 and $95 per month, with a one-time $20 connection fee for each line, but are currently subject to promotional discounts. In addition, new and existing Shaw internet customers will be eligible for up to six free lines.

Shaw, which operates Western Canada’s largest cable TV network, competes primarily against Telus Corp. in Alberta and B.C. Both companies offer a variety of telecom services including home internet and video, wireless phone service and business telecommunications.

Shaw’s existing Freedom Mobile service competes with Telus, Rogers and Bell in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

The three big national carriers — which collectively have about 90 per cent of the country’s wireless market — each have three separate wireless brands, with Freedom mostly up against Telus’s Koodo, Rogers’s Fido and Bell’s Virgin.

Shaw was a late entrant into the mobile phone business in 2016, when it acquired the formerly independent Wind Mobile and its existing network in parts of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia — three of Canada’s most populated provinces.

Prior to the Wind acquisition, Shaw had decided against making the heavy investments required to set up its own mobile network, which requires spectrum licences that are auctioned periodically by the federal government. Instead, it focused on building an extensive network of WiFi hotspots in public places.

WiFi communications don’t require federal licences, making it an affordable way for smartphone users to connect with their residential internet service or to outside WiFi services offered by retailers, libraries and telecom companies.

During a week of hearings before the CRTC in February, industry executives from all of Canada’s wireless companies said posted rates are one part of the pricing equation, given there are frequent short-term promotions that can be localized within regions and even within shopping malls.

The mid-range Shaw Mobile service plan has a regular posted price of $85 per month ($45 with the launch discount) that includes 25 gigabytes of data at full speed. There are a number of conditions attached that may affect customer decisions.

All three level of service include unlimited calls to Canada, as well as unlimited incoming calls, text, pictures and video messaging. The lowest-price plan charges extra for data in $10 increments.

— By David Paddon in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SJR.B, TSX:T, TSX:SJR.B, TSX.BCE)

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New U.S. permit to boost Keystone pipeline oil exports by next year: TC Energy

Just Posted

COVID-19 testing expands in Alberta

Five addition deaths Thursday

Junior golf tournament tees off in Sylvan Lake

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour took over Meadowlands Golf Club for a tournament July 26-27

Sylvan Lake closing Lakeshore Drive over the weekends in August

A section of Lakeshore Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic for more space for social distancing

Sylvan Lake resident facing over 30 charges after traffic stop in Lloydminster

The targeted stop was part of the Lloydminster RCMP’s proactive crime reduction initiative

Minister Nixon on ‘modernization’ of Alberta parks system

Nixon says closing parks was part of UCP election campaign

DavidsTea to shrink network to 18 stores in Canada after renegotiating leases

DavidsTea to shrink network to 18 stores in Canada after renegotiating leases

Shaw Mobile launches in Alberta, B.C., alongside Shaw’s Freedom Mobile

Shaw Mobile launches in Alberta, B.C., alongside Shaw’s Freedom Mobile

New U.S. permit to boost Keystone pipeline oil exports by next year: TC Energy

New U.S. permit to boost Keystone pipeline oil exports by next year: TC Energy

Expansion of Alberta coal mine will need federal review: environment minister

Expansion of Alberta coal mine will need federal review: environment minister

Transat changes course on refunds after cancelling slew of winter flights

Transat changes course on refunds after cancelling slew of winter flights

North American stock markets make gains from morning plunge

North American stock markets make gains from morning plunge

Ponoka man charged in homicide

Man found dead outside home on Montana First Nation July 28

West Central Planning agency dissolved after 25 years

Ponoka County among last two agency members

Most Read