Shaw Communications said Shaw Mobile will combine elements of its wireless and residential fibre networks as well as its WiFi hotspots, in a July 30, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Shaw Mobile launches in Alberta, B.C., alongside Shaw’s Freedom Mobile

Three levels of service offered

CALGARY — The owner of Freedom Mobile has disclosed details of a new wireless service called Shaw Mobile, which will be in Alberta and British Columbia.

Calgary-based Shaw Communications says the new service will combine elements of its wireless and residential fibre networks as well as its WiFi hotspots.

It will offer three levels of service plan, currently at an introductory price discount, all with access to more than 450,000 Shaw Go WiFi hotspots.

Shaw Mobile’s posted prices range between $15 and $95 per month, with a one-time connection fee, but are currently subject to promotional discounts.

Shaw has Western Canada’s largest cable TV network, which competes primarily against Telus Corp. in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba.

Its Freedom Mobile service also competes with Telus, Rogers and Bell in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aphria posts $98.8 million net loss in Q4, missing analyst estimates

Just Posted

133 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Central zone sees 19 new cases in past 24 hours

Sylvan Lake’s Wood Shed hits the mark with Canada’s first projected targets

The Wood Shed unveiled their new projected targets, the first to be used in Canada, late last week

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 80 cases Tuesday

Cases in some central Alberta communities up

Sylvan Lake Gulls announce head coach for inaugural season

Jason Chatwood will lead the Gulls through their first WCBL season in 2021

Sylvan Lake’s utility billing deferral program coming to an end in August

On Aug. 31, the deferral program will end for Town-based utility bills

Maple Leaf Foods earns $25.7 million in Q2 on higher plant protein sales

Revenues increased seven per cent

Shaw Mobile launches in Alberta, B.C., alongside Shaw’s Freedom Mobile

Three levels of service offered

Conservative leadership debate forced to pivot after Lewis, MacKay back out

Deadline for ballots is Aug. 21

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify today on WE Charity controversy

MPs on finance committee to question Trudeau

Ethics commissioner expands probe of Morneau on eve of PM’s WE testimony

Ethics commissioner expands probe of Morneau on eve of PM’s WE testimony

Tory leadership race causes awkward schism in key veterans constituency

Tory leadership race causes awkward schism in key veterans constituency

Vancouver resident finds lost teddy bear containing her mother’s voice recording

Vancouver resident finds lost teddy bear containing her mother’s voice recording

Damage from parks being overused happening across Alberta: environment minister

Damage from parks being overused happening across Alberta: environment minister

Most Read