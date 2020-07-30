Shaw Mobile launches in Alberta, B.C., alongside Shaw’s Freedom Mobile

Shaw Communications said Shaw Mobile will combine elements of its wireless and residential fibre networks as well as its WiFi hotspots, in a July 30, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

CALGARY — The owner of Freedom Mobile has disclosed details of a new wireless service called Shaw Mobile, which will be in Alberta and British Columbia.

Calgary-based Shaw Communications says the new service will combine elements of its wireless and residential fibre networks as well as its WiFi hotspots.

It will offer three levels of service plan, currently at an introductory price discount, all with access to more than 450,000 Shaw Go WiFi hotspots.

Shaw Mobile’s posted prices range between $15 and $95 per month, with a one-time connection fee, but are currently subject to promotional discounts.

Shaw has Western Canada’s largest cable TV network, which competes primarily against Telus Corp. in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba.

Its Freedom Mobile service also competes with Telus, Rogers and Bell in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.

