In this May 17, 2019, file photo, a car leaves a Shell station after getting gas in Sacramento, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rich Pedroncelli

Shell plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs could result in 100s of fewer jobs in Canada

Shell’s presence in Canada was reduced in 2017 when it sold most of its Alberta oilsands assets

Hundreds of Canadian employees of Royal Dutch Shell could be affected by its plan revealed Wednesday to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2022.

The company has 3,500 workers in Canada, accounting for about 4.2 per cent of its global workforce of about 83,000 employees, confirmed Shell Canada spokeswoman Tara Lemay.

If the cuts are made proportionately, they would result in between 294 and 378 fewer jobs in Canada.

“We do not have an exact figure because the details are still being worked out and we have never had a target to reduce a particular number of jobs,” Lemay said in an email.

Shell’s presence in Canada was reduced in 2017 when it sold most of its Alberta oilsands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

However, it heads up the consortium building the $40-billion LNG Canada export project on the West Coast, owns about 1,300 retail fuel stations and retains interests in conventional oil and gas production, refineries in Sarnia and near Edmonton, and petrochemical plants.

The cuts are being made following a global collapse in demand for oil and a subsequent slide in prices during the coronavirus pandemic.

The parent company said around 1,500 employees have already agreed to take voluntary buyouts this year and that it’s looking at a raft of other areas where it can cut costs, such as travel, its use of contractors and virtual working.

Overall, it said it expects the cost-cutting measures to secure annual cost savings of between US$2 billion and US$2.5 billion by 2022.

“We have to be a simpler, more streamlined, more competitive organization that is more nimble and able to respond to customers,” Ben van Beurden, the company’s chief executive, said. “To be more nimble, we have to remove a certain amount of organizational complexity.”

In June, rival BP said it was cutting around 10,000 jobs from its workforce to cope with the impact of the virus.

Shell also said that it expects third-quarter production to be between 2.15 million and 2.25 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, and that daily production levels have been impacted by between 60,000 and 70,000 barrels because of hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Airline unions call on Trudeau for $7 billion in loans for ailing industry

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake offering Community Helpers training to aide in suicide prevention

Chelsey Lambert says talking about mental health and suicide is the best way to help bring awareness

Shell plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs could result in 100s of fewer jobs in Canada

Shell’s presence in Canada was reduced in 2017 when it sold most of its Alberta oilsands assets

Alberta RCMP urges citizens to safe ‘gourd’ their cabins

There were over 650 reported seasonal property break and enters in Alberta in 2019.

COVID-19 cases in Alberta up by 153 Wednesday

Central zone sits at 19 active cases

Sylvan Lake family says they are ‘blessed’ to have found their home in Central Alberta

Onsy and Rosemary Tawadrous immigrated to Canada in 2011 and made their home in Sylvan Lake

‘Small number of kooks:’ Alberta premier condemns apparent racist rally in Edmonton

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu has also condemned the demonstration

26 Albertans charged in child pornography probe

Suspects range in age from 16 to 61 years old

Alberta top court rejects appeal of man who killed Calgary Stampeders football player

Mylan Hicks was shot in the abdomen and chest and died in hospital

Federal government provides support for child care in Alberta

Safe Restart funding means the Government of Canada will invest nearly $1.2 billion to support child care in 2020-2021

TransAlta and Tidewater selling Pioneer Pipeline to Atco instead of TC Energy

The Pioneer Pipeline includes 131 kilometres of operating pipeline in Alberta

Central Alberta author Eleanor Bertin thrilled to mark latest novel release

Bertin joins other authors for a book signing at Stettler’s Sweet Home on Main on Oct. 3rd

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Albertans the speediest behind wheel, according to national dangerous driving survey

Finder.com looks into dangerous and reckless driving habits across the country

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Most Read