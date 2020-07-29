Revenues for Shopify Inc. surged 97 per cent to $714.3 million, in a July 28, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Shopify revenues nearly double in Q2 amid COVID-19 shift to e-commerce

Revenues surge 97 per cent

OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. is reporting US$36 million in profits in the second quarter on a nearly doubling of revenues as it reaped the benefits of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Ottawa-based tech company says it earned 29 cents per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 26 cents per share or US$28.7 million in the prior year.

Reporting in U.S. dollars, adjusted earnings reached $129.4 million or $1.05 per share, up from $10.7 million or 10 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues surged 97 per cent to $714.3 million from $362 million a year earlier.

Shopify was expected to report a net loss of 59 cents per share or adjusted profit of one cent per share on $513.8 million in revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company says the ongoing effect of the pandemic has been to accelerate the shift of purchase habits to e-commerce with new stores created on the Shopify platform growing 71 per cent in the quarter.

“The world is changing fast. With the rapid shift to online commerce, massive disruption to conventional employment, and growing conviction that opportunity needs to be more evenly distributed, entrepreneurship has never been more important,” said CEO Tobi Lutke

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto index falls, while price of gold continues streak of record highs
Next story
Enbridge Q2 earnings slip as revenues plunge 40 per cent due to COVID aftermath

Just Posted

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 80 cases Tuesday

Cases in some central Alberta communities up

Sylvan Lake Gulls announce head coach for inaugural season

Jason Chatwood will lead the Gulls through their first WCBL season in 2021

Sylvan Lake’s utility billing deferral program coming to an end in August

On Aug. 31, the deferral program will end for Town-based utility bills

COVID-19: Virus claims eight more lives in Alberta

‘Curve no longer flat’

COVID-19 ‘outbreak impacting two units’ of Red Deer hospital: Alberta Health Services

Visitor restrictions at the Red Deer Regional Hospital to protect patients, staff and physicians

Enbridge Q2 earnings slip as revenues plunge 40 per cent due to COVID aftermath

Revenues plunged to nearly $8 billion

Shopify revenues nearly double in Q2 amid COVID-19 shift to e-commerce

Revenues surge 97 per cent

Lack of bees, pollination limiting crop yields across U.S., B.C., study finds

B.C. blueberry crops among those most affected

Feces and garbage: Residents of west-central Alberta worried about bush parties

500 gathered at weekend party

WE Charity board told speakers at WE days not paid, former chair says

WE Charity board told speakers at WE days not paid, former chair says

Border jumper leads RCMP on hours long ‘float chase’ down B.C. river

Border jumper leads RCMP on hours long ‘float chase’ down B.C. river

Kingston youth pleads guilty to terror charges after January 2019 arrest

Kingston youth pleads guilty to terror charges after January 2019 arrest

Mother dies one day after asking Quebec police for help with son, watchdog says

Mother dies one day after asking Quebec police for help with son, watchdog says

Most Read