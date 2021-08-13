A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Shopify to require staff to show proof of full vaccination before meeting up

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision ‘because science’

The chief executive of Shopify Inc. says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision “because science.”

Lutke has made a series of bold announcements and policy changes throughout the pandemic as his e-commerce company moves toward a digital by default model he instituted last May.

At the time, Lutke said “office centricity is over” and that most Shopify staff will be allowed to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Shopify’s vaccination policy comes as Quebec is preparing to bar unvaccinated people from non-essential public places like restaurants and gyms on Sept. 1.

The federal government is also working on a vaccine passport for international travel, though some are pressing for the digital certification to be used in offices and other public spaces.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says net assets now top half a trillion dollars

Just Posted

Alberta has administered more than 5.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 76 per cent of those who are eligible receiving at least one dose and 67 per cent fully vaccinated. (Photo by The Canadian Press)
Alberta adds 582 COVID-19 cases, Red Deer up to 85 active cases

file photo
Temporary closure of Advanced Ambulatory Care service

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. Hinshaw and Education Minister Adriana Lagrange are to provide an update on COVID-19 and back-to-school guidance later this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta keeping COVID-19 measures for another 6 weeks as cases spike

Alberta Senator Doug Black was in Red Deer in April 2019. He stopped at the luncheon hosted by the Rotary Club of Red Deer where he gave a speech. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Elected Alberta Senator Doug Black to retire from Senate