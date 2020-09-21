Snake Lake Brewing takes home gold in the Canadian Brewing Awards

Central Alberta breweries Hawk Tail Brewery and Blindman Brewing also brought home top accolades

Snake Lake Brewing from Sylvan Lake took home two Gold awards for their core beers at the 2020 Canadian Brewing Awards.

Brew Master for Snake Lake Brewing, Octavio Pauley says he’s thrilled by the award wins, especially given the competition in their categories. “Winning for the Lager category is quite a bit harder than others.”

Snake Lake’s Kinabik Pilsner, a European-style Lager (Pilsner) won Gold in its category, in addition to their Varsity Hall Red Ale, North American style Amber/Red Ale taking home another gold medal.

Rimbey’s Hawk Tail Brewery is celebrating a Bronze medal win at the Awards this year. The brewery’s Kvieik Lemon Sour beer, which is available year round, won the bronze medal in the American Sour category.

This refreshing summer beer choice is packed full of lemon drop hops for a tart, citrusy taste.

Hawk Tail Brewery finds themselves in the company of other Central Alberta Breweries Blindman Brewing who also took home top spots for their brews at the Canadian Brewing Awards.

Blindman Brewing out of Lacombe also came out of the national competition with multiple medals. The brewery won two silver medals and a bronze at the online ceremony.

“To get any awards at this awards banquet is a really big honour because it’s the most prestigious awards for Canada for beer,” said Hans Doef, co-founder of Blindman Brewing.

Blindman Brewery won a silver for their Cascadian Dark Ale in the American Style Black Ale category, a core beer at the brewery.

Their Perepllut Barley Wine, a beer with 10 per cent alcohol not a wine despite the name, also won a silver in the Barley Wine-style Ale category.

“A barley wine is high alcohol kind of brown, malty, toffee kind of caramel rich beer with still really good balance,” Doef explains. “To get a silver in that is really, a really proud moment for us.”

Lastly the brewery won bronze for their Dwarf Sour Cherry Saison in the Fruit/Fruit Wheat/ Field/ Pumpkin Beer category. This Belgian-style fruited beer sold out in the spring.


