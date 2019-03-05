FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Southwest is losing millions weekly in labour fight: CEO

Planes grounded by mechanics’ concerns

The CEO of Southwest Airlines says that a spike in planes grounded by mechanics’ concerns is costing the carrier millions each week by causing more delayed and cancelled flights.

Gary Kelly didn’t give a precise figure Tuesday, but said the financial damage prompted the airline’s lawsuit last week against the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, which Southwest claims is aiding an illegal work slowdown.

“The company filed suit against AMFA last week to recover those damages and prevent more from occurring,” Kelly said at a JPMorgan investor conference.

Southwest says some workers are writing up minor mechanical problems such as missing seat-row numbers and grounding planes to gain leverage in negotiations over a new labour contract. Mechanics rejected a proposed deal last year, and the sides remain apart on wages and outsourcing.

READ MORE: Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’

The union denies that mechanics are conducting a work slowdown. It says they are simply doing their job and keeping the airline safe.

In a statement posted Tuesday, the union said Kelly and Southwest are trying to “distract the public from Southwest’s own degrading safety standards.” The union accuses Southwest managers of improperly pressuring mechanics to approve planes for flying.

Southwest says the number of planes grounded for mechanical issues jumped from 14 a day to between 30 and 62 a day last month, forcing the Dallas-based airline to cancel some flights.

READ MORE: B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

On Tuesday, Southwest cancelled more than 110 flights by mid-afternoon, far more than any other U.S. carrier, according to FlightAware. An airline spokeswoman estimated that at least half the cancellations were due to maintenance write-ups.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘The end of a fantastic era’ – a look back on the Concorde

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake students celebrate Shrove Tuesday with pancakes

A pancake breakfast was prepared for students at Mother Teresa and OLR

Pro-pipeline convoy to Ottawa showed unity for oil and gas

The convoy’s organizer, Glen Carritt, grew up in Eckville

No cannabis retail locations for Sylvan Lake for a while, AGLC

The AGLC is not approving more cannabis licences, expects it will be a while before they start again

Sylvan Lake’s new colourful event to celebrate end of winter

The first ever Kites on Ice is March 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park

Monday’s 4.6ML earthquake largest Central Alberta has experienced

Taimi Mulder, a seismologist, says largest earthquakes in the Sylvan Lake area are around 3.8ML

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Central Alberta seriously behind in healthcare infrastructure funding

Society calls on government to commit to funding redevelopment of Red Deer Regional Hospital now

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

He cancelled his scheduled visit to Regina today

Red Deer College becomes Red Deer University

Historic naming announcement was culmination of months of community consultations

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

Patients notified about potential scabies exposure at Red Deer hospital

About 200 individuals potentially exposed, no ongoing risk

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Most Read