A shareholder advisory agency looked at the severance package to former Bombardier Inc. CEO Alain Bellemare, in a June 3, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Special payment to former Bombardier CEO raises objections from shareholder group

Severance could reach $17.5 million

MONTREAL — A shareholder advisory agency is urging Bombardier Inc. shareholders to vote against the company’s approach to compensation over the severance package to former CEO Alain Bellemare that could reach $17.5 million.

Glass Lewis says in a report that the plane and train manufacturer’s practises raise “serious questions” given its weak financial performance before he was dismissed last March.

The advisory firm switched its advice from initially supporting the remuneration policy following Bombardier’s decision at the end of the fiscal year to make Bellemare eligible for a special $4.9 million payment following the completion of the sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom.

Bellemare is also entitled to a severance of about $10 million plus close to $2.7 million in share awards.

Bombardier lost US$1.61 billion last year on revenues of US$15.8 billion in a year marked by persistent execution problems by the rail division.

Glass says it will still support the 13 candidates to the board of directors at the June 18 annual meeting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.

BombardierBusiness

Israeli, Chinese policies ‘concern’ Canada, undermine freedom, says Trudeau

House of Commons can manage virtual voting securely if MPs want it, Speaker says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz joins Enbridge board of directors

Hydroxychloroquine does not prevent COVID after exposure to the virus: study

Nunavut RCMP to consider body cameras as tension between police, Inuit grows

Stockwell Day steps down from several roles after comments about racism

