(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Starbucks says closure of up to 300 stores in Canada to be completed by end of March

Starbucks says the changes will help the coffee chain ‘best meet our customers where they are now’

Starbucks says its plan to close up to 300 coffee shops across Canada will be complete by the end of March.

The Seattle-based coffeehouse and roastery chain announced the acceleration of its five-year “transformation strategy” last year as it responded to changes in consumer habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company says some of its locations closed last fall and it expects to complete its planned store closures by the end of its second quarter.

The restructuring includes adding new drive thru locations, the expansion of delivery and a pilot of curbside pick-up only coffee shops.

The company began experimenting with pick-up only locations before the pandemic. The first Canadian Starbucks store using the new format, which measured 93 square metres or 1,000 square feet, launched in Toronto’s financial district last January.

Starbucks says the changes will help the coffee chain “best meet our customers where they are now.”

The company had previously said it would close up to 200 of its locations in Canada over two years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

coffee

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic job concerns could pose problem in long-term, Bank of Canada says

Just Posted

A total of 16,300 lab tests Thursday showed an eight per cent positivity rate for Alberta, the chief medical officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter on Friday. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
5 new COVID-19 deaths in Central zone– 38 deaths provincially a new daily record for Alberta

Two of the most recent deaths were in Red Deer, two in Camrose

Advocate file photo
Health restrictions delay guilty plea in case of Sylvan Lake man accused of killing wife

Satnam Sandhu now expected to plead guilty to manslaughter on Feb. 23

Mayor Sean McIntyre. Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake Mayor says 2020 was a ‘weird, scary and lonely year’

The Town of Sylvan Lake faced many challenges last year and saw many successes, McIntyre says

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the vaccination program will be accelerated. (Photography by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Albertans who are 75 and older to get vaccinated starting in February

There were 23 more deaths reported in the province

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer has joined with other Alberta mayors to lobby against the provincial government’s plan to centralize ambulance dispatch in Calgary. (Contributed image)
Red Deer Mayor makes last-minute appeal to a premier, who has ignored municipal offers to preserve local ambulance dispatch

‘Unfortunately the province is no longer engaging with us,’ says Veer

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Natalie Klein, of Bladez 2 Fadez, finishes up with her first client Daryl Dyck on Jan. 12. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)
Updated: RCMP attend shortly after central Alberta salon reopens

Innisfail shop owner stands up for small business

(Black Press Media files)
Alberta’s top court tells environmental appeals board to expand public hearings

Board deals with appeals to decisions made under the province’s Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Lesser Slave Lake UCP MLA Pat Rehn. (Facebook)
Alberta town working around its MLA to get things done: mayor

Mayor Tyler Warman says UCP MLA Pat Rehn has not reached out to council being asked to resign

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Numbers on the geospatial map on alberta.ca under the local geographic area setting on Jan. 12, 2021.
Ponoka County says ‘We need to start owning the message a little more’

Active cases starting to fall in Ponoka County, Maskwacis sees 25 per cent drop

Sylvan Lake’s Best Western Plus Chateau Inn on Lakeshore Drive has applied to the town to convert to apartments. (Photo from Best Western Plus Chateau Inn Facebook page)
Events cancelled: Sylvan Lake hotel considering apartment conversion

Tough times for Alberta hotel industry has owners looking at options

File photo
BREAKING: Wetaskiwin RCMP lay kidnapping charges for kidnapping at truck stop west of Wetaskiwin

Victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

Most Read