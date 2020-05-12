Starbucks staff in Canada will wear masks once the company reopens the majority of its store in May. (Starbucks Canada)

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Starbucks Canada is planning to open 65 per cent of its stores by the end of the week and 85 per cent by the end of May, the company said in a Monday news release.

The coffee shop chain had converted many of its stores to drive-through and delivery only in March to reduce contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while B.C. ordered dine-in restaurants to close on March 20.

Which store open up again will be determined on a “community by community” basis, depending on risk factors.

Starbucks is also asking all customers to wear masks when they enter the coffee shops as an “added layer of protection.” Staff will be wearing masks, have optional gloves provided to them and do a COVID-19 check – including temperature readings – before each shift.

The company said it is preparing to expand their grab-and-go options by installing plexiglass shields at checkouts so customers can place orders in store.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

READ MORE: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeCoronavirusFood and Drink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa examining new, existing tools to get web giants to pay up: Guilbeault

Just Posted

Benalto Fair and Stampede cancelled for the first time in more than a century

The Benalto Agricultural Society says they will hold the 103rd event next summer

No one in hospital with COVID-19 in central zone

Province provides daily update

Alberta RCMP shares motorcycle safety month tips

‘In 2019, there were 17 fatal collisions involving motorcycles in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions’

Final grades for Wolf Creek Public School students based on in-class and at-home learning

Wolf Creek says the final marks will be decided based on a rubric given to teachers in the district

Parents urged to closely monitor kids’ online activities during pandemic

Predators are increasing their attempts to try and connect with youngsters

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Ottawa examining new, existing tools to get web giants to pay up: Guilbeault

Global decline in ad dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Plans in motion for provinces to begin reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ban on non-essential travel with the U.S. set to expire

Being out in public is stressful in pandemic era, new survey suggests

Slightly fewer Albertans anxious compared to other provinces

Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Public reacts to tweet

New coronavirus test is imperfect step toward mass screening

New coronavirus test is imperfect step toward mass screening

Organ transplants dive amid virus crisis, start to inch back

Organ transplants dive amid virus crisis, start to inch back

Grit and red wine: Famous war photographer beats virus at 97

Grit and red wine: Famous war photographer beats virus at 97

Most Read