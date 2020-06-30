Statistics Canada says the national gross domestic product fell 11.6 per cent in April, in a June 30, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Statistics Canada says economy posted record 11.6 per cent plunge in April

Accommodation and food services sector dropped 42.4 per cent

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the economy saw its largest monthly drop on record in April as it came to a near standstill due to the pandemic, but early indications point to a rebound in May as businesses began to reopen.

The agency says gross domestic product fell 11.6 per cent in April with non-essential businesses shut for the full month following a 7.5 per cent decline in March.

However, Statistics Canada says its initial flash estimate for May points to growth of three per cent, which will be revised and finalized at the end of July.

Economists on average expect a drop of 13 per cent for April, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Manufacturing was down 22.5 per cent in April as many factories either shuttered or greatly reduced capacity in line with public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The output of the accommodation and food services sector dropped 42.4 per cent in April, as customers replaced eating out with staying in, hitting a sector that saw a 37.1 per cent decline in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020.

Statistics Canada says economy posted record 11.6 per cent plunge in April

Rights group blasts Ottawa for not helping detained ISIL members, families

‘A work in progress’: Injured Broncos player continues rehab after lockdown

RCMP in Alberta investigate after Pride path vandalized with tar and feathers

Ejection seat tangled with parachute in Snowbirds crash: Investigators

