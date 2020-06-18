Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector fell by a whopping 64.7 per cent in April, in a June 18, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales posted record plunge in April

Lowest level since September 2009

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales fell by a record 21.6 per cent to $49.8 billion in April, led by a plunge in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector due to the pandemic.

The federal agency says wholesale sales fell to their lowest level since July 2013 as all seven subsectors recorded lower sales for the first time since November 2008.

Economists on average had expected a drop of 12.6 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector fell by a whopping 64.7 per cent in April following a 21.7 per cent drop in March.

Excluding the subsector, wholesale sales were down 14.2 per cent.

Wholesale sales volumes dropped a record 21.5 per cent to their lowest level since September 2009.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.

economy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Just Posted

48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta on Wednesday

486 active cases in provinces

Recording residency available at Benalto studio

Hurry Hard Records has opened applications for a new musician residency program out of Benalto

Sylvan Lake writer pens song for health care workers

“We owe them a thank you,” said Sylvan Lake’s Kelly Delaney Pyke, a career health care aide

Experiment being conducted to keep Prussian Carp out of Gull Lake

Geotubes theoretically trap Carp eggs allowing water to be pumped into the lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP investigating vehicle vs pedestrian incident

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on June 16 near the Sylvan Lake Sobeys

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales posted record plunge in April

Lowest level since September 2009

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

A dozen potential COVID-19 vaccines are in early stages of testing worldwide

MacKay accuses O’Toole of backing a carbon tax in heated French debate

Front-runners go after each others’ records

Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

NDP leader refuses to apologize

Canada loses bid for seat on the United Nations Security Council on first vote

Canada loses bid for seat on the United Nations Security Council on first vote

Panel says Alberta should consider ditching CPP, RCMP; Kenney considers options

Panel says Alberta should consider ditching CPP, RCMP; Kenney considers options

N.S. shooting victims’ families seek to sue RCMP, province over response

N.S. shooting victims’ families seek to sue RCMP, province over response

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

Most Read