StubHub store in New York City. Used under CC 2.0 licence. (Ajay Suresh/Flickr)

StubHub to pay $1.3 million penalty in misleading ticket price claims case

Competition Bureau found that company was not selling tickets for cost it had promoted

StubHub Canada Ltd. and StubHub Inc. will pay a $1.3 million penalty for making misleading pricing claims and will ensure costs for Canadian events it sells tickets to are posted with their mandatory fees.

The penalty is part of an agreement the entertainment and sport ticket reseller made through the Competition Tribunal after the Competition Bureau discovered StubHub advertised tickets at “unattainable” prices on its websites, mobile apps and in promotional emails to Canadians.

The Bureau says its investigation found that StubHub was charging mandatory fees above the price advertised and was not selling tickets for the cost it had promoted.

The Bureau says consumers couldn’t see the full cost of their ticket unless they clicked or tapped to turn on pricing option filters or waited until later in the purchasing process.

Some consumers who filtered results to see tickets that were inclusive of fees were still asked to pay more than the prices they were originally shown.

The Bureau says StubHub voluntarily co-operated to resolve the matter and will launch a compliance program that ensures it complies with the law and prevents advertising issues.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community drives media evolution

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP play cupid with #VehicleValentines

Twice a week valentines will be sent from the Alberta RCMP social media accounts

Sylvan Lake swimmer nabs Olympic Trial time

Matthew Gauthier, 20, reached a qualifying time in the 50 metre breast stroke earlier this month

Town of Sylvan Lake approves purchase of ammonia transfer system

The Ammonia Transfer System will help to prevent a situation like the one in Fernie, says Town staff

Part of 50th Street in Sylvan Lake closed due to accident

An accident involving a power pole will keep the street closed until around 10:30 p.m.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers come from behind to win final home game of the regular season

The Wranglers will now move on to the first round of playoffs in the HJHL

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters have been protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Lengthy vehicle chase includes attempt to ram police vehicle says RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP charge three after police vehicle rammed

Alberta unloads crude-by-rail contracts signed under former NDP government

Former premier Rachel Notley planned to move up to 120,000 barrels a day under deals with CP, CN

Red Deer couple ‘happy and relaxed’ on quarantined cruise ship

Coronavirus halts pair’s plans to disembark on Feb. 4, after a 29-day cruise on Diamond Princess

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

League ruling keeping Stamps out of playoffs

Ponoka still out despite Rocky using suspended player in game

Second plane carrying evacuees from Wuhan arrives at CFB Trenton in Ontario

The virus has killed 1,016 people among 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China

Most Read