The sale of these four patches, created by Sylvan Lake company E-Patches & Crests, are donated to charities including the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. Photo Submitted

Sylvan Lake business donating proceeds from specific item to charity

E-patches & Crests is donating proceeds from sale of four crests to charity, including local food bank

A Sylvan Lake business is donating a portion of their proceeds from certain items to help different organizations in need during a difficult time.

E-patches & Crests and its owner Lori St. Martin has created a new patches after events which occurred in Alberta, nationally and worldwide.

A recent edition to the online store is the “Come Hell or High Water” crest, a product to support flood relief in Northern Alberta.

St. Martin also created a crest with the hashtag Nova Scotia Strong. This crest was created after the devastating events in Nova Scotia on April 18-19, where 22 people died from multiple shootings across the province.

Proceeds from the #NovaScotiaStrong crest are donated to the Stronger Together Fund, which was created by the Red Cross and the Province of Nova Scotia and supports individuals, families and communities affected by the tragedy.

The local company also created a “Let’s Stop the Spread” crest to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Martin donates a portion of sales from this patch to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

“It is hard enough in these challenging times without the addition of senseless loss of life and more heartache,” St. Martin said in her monthly newsletter to customers, about the recent events that inspired the patches.

She is also developing a new patch for an anti-racism campaign, which will be launching soon on the website, www.e-patchesandcrests.com.

St. Martin hopes others will follow in her footsteps to get involved be helping those in need by volunteering or donating where possible.

“It is important to remember we’re all in this together.”

E-Patches & Crests creates and sells a variety of embroidered crests and products for community associations, Girl Guides and Scouts as well as businesses.

The local business often creates special crests as an opportunity to give back to their local community and world community whenever possible, according to a press release.

