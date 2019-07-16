Laurie Breeze launched Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas at the beginning of the month. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake business releases new loose leaf teas

Laurie Breeze and English Rose Tea Rooms have released Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas

What tea house would be complete without being able to sell quality teas.

That was the thought process behind Laurie Breeze’s Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas.

Breeze said she has known since opening the doors of English Rose Tea Rooms that she wanted to be able to sell her own teas.

“I’ve had customers asking almost from the beginning why I don’t sell teas as well,” Breeze said.

Because Breeze imported her teas from Great Britain, keeping with the traditional British tea house vibe.

The cost to import the teas coupled with the fact she was not an accredited tea seller to start with, selling tea was not something she could do in the beginning.

“No one wants to spend what I do on a box of tea… Canadians seem to love loose leaf tea right now too,” said Breeze adding many of the teas she imports are bagged.

Breeze has 24 different and unique teas one won’t find outside of Sylvan Lake. She says the teas may be similar in some regards to what may be found at big chains like David’s Tea.

“I have a chai and a big chain may also have a chai but they will both be different. I have a chocolate chai and an Indian chai that you won’t find at a big chain,” she said.

Breeze says there will also be unique flavours and mixes found in Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas. Some teas will be switched out based on the season as well.

“In the fall and winter you probably won’t want a peach tea, you’ll want something warm and comforting.”

Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas are sold in 100 gram bags and are made of high quality ingredients, says Breeze.

The teas are available for purchase at the English Rose Tea Rooms in Sylvan Lake.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Chamber hosts annual golf tournament

Just Posted

Customs and Classics revved into Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual show had 163 cars parked on the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range July 13

New support line available for Alberta farmers

AgSafe Alberta hotline there to help navigate new farm rules and regulations

Sylvan Laker putt to Alberta Junior Championship title

Carter Graf, 18, topped the scoreboard with one under par at Highwood Golf and Country Club

Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP take down drug ring, uncover guns and grenades

In June, Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP investigated a drug trafficking operation and arrested three

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Chamber hosts annual golf tournament

The annual golf tournament at Meadowlands Golf Club is a fundraiser for the Chamber

VIDEO: Reports say Lashana Lynch is the new 007

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Most Read