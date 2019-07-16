Sylvan Lake business releases new loose leaf teas

What tea house would be complete without being able to sell quality teas.

That was the thought process behind Laurie Breeze’s Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas.

Breeze said she has known since opening the doors of English Rose Tea Rooms that she wanted to be able to sell her own teas.

“I’ve had customers asking almost from the beginning why I don’t sell teas as well,” Breeze said.

Because Breeze imported her teas from Great Britain, keeping with the traditional British tea house vibe.

The cost to import the teas coupled with the fact she was not an accredited tea seller to start with, selling tea was not something she could do in the beginning.

“No one wants to spend what I do on a box of tea… Canadians seem to love loose leaf tea right now too,” said Breeze adding many of the teas she imports are bagged.

Breeze has 24 different and unique teas one won’t find outside of Sylvan Lake. She says the teas may be similar in some regards to what may be found at big chains like David’s Tea.

“I have a chai and a big chain may also have a chai but they will both be different. I have a chocolate chai and an Indian chai that you won’t find at a big chain,” she said.

Breeze says there will also be unique flavours and mixes found in Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas. Some teas will be switched out based on the season as well.

“In the fall and winter you probably won’t want a peach tea, you’ll want something warm and comforting.”

Mrs. B’s Loose Leaf Teas are sold in 100 gram bags and are made of high quality ingredients, says Breeze.

The teas are available for purchase at the English Rose Tea Rooms in Sylvan Lake.