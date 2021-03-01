Sylvan Lake business woman nominated for provincial and national award

Kjeryn Dakin is nominated for two female entrepreneur awards on a provincial and national scale

A Sylvan Lake business woman has been recognized for her community involvement and entrepreneurship with a nomination from the Alberta Chamber of Commerce.

Kjeryn Dakin, owner of three businesses on Lakeshore Drive in Sylvan Lake, has been nominated for Woman Entrepreneur of Distinction award by the Alberta Chamber of Commerce. Following her nomination for the provincial award, Dakin was also nominated for Women of Influence award from the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

Dakin says the nominations means a lot to her, and is a testament to the support her community has given her.

“When I started out I risked everything and put everything into my business… I wouldn’t have made it without the support I have been given by my community,” Dakin said, who is preparing for the opening of her third restaurant, Doe(s) Pizza.

This is not the first time Dakin has been recognized for the work she has put into her multiple business ventures. She has won multiple awards from the local Chamber of Commerce and won the best caesar in Canada competition.

While being recognized for her business prowess, Dakin says the award that has meant the most to her was the Business Philanthropy Award, which she won at the 2020 Sylvan Lake Business Awards.

“To be recognized for the work I do for my community, is simply amazing.”

“I love that I am considered a role model to others in my community, and maybe to others in the province. If I can help someone else follow their dreams I will,” Dakin said.

She says it is important to recognize business women, and female entrepreneurs because business is still considered a man’s field, which makes it difficult for female business owners to make their way in the field.

However, Dakin says it is important to support business no matter the gender of the owner.

“To put yourself out there and start a business, to follow your dreams, no matter your gender, that is a wonderful thing and I commend everyone who does that.”

While being recognized for her efforts is great, Dakin says she started her businesses out of a love for cooking for other people.

The support she has been given, by her community and her husband and family, means she is able to continue doing what she loves.

“That first year, it was tough and I was scared and I sometimes just cried, but the support I was given, and the support I still have, kept me joining.

“It is because of the support I have been given that allows me to keep going and trying new things,” Dakin said.