Sylvan Lake Chamber announces Business Award finalists

The winners of the Business Awards will be announced on Oct. 13 at the Mermaid Ball

The nominations are in and the Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the upcoming Business Awards.

Every year the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce holds open nominations for the annual business awards. Nominations were open throughout the summer at the Chamber’s website.

This year the Chamber of Commerce was looking for nominations in 10 different categories.

Categories include: Small Business of the Year, Visitor Friendly Business, Business Woman of the Year and Young Entrepreneur.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the Chamber’s annual Mermaid Ball on Oct. 13.

The finalists in each category are:

Employee of the Year

Hope Callan, House of Music

Shelly Freake, Servus Credit Union

Stacey Cutforth, Hockey Central Sports Lounge

Colton Fraser, Clearview Glass Service

Matthew Bagnall, Murdock D’Mell Insurance and Financial Services – The Co-operators

Green Business

Booster Juice

Fonda’s Plumbing and Heating

Marketing Excellence of the Year

Adrenalin Motors

Fonda’s Plumbing and Heating

Laebon Homes

NexSource Power Inc

The Wood Shed Axe Throwing

Visitor Friendly

Bukwildz

DQ Grill and Chill

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash

Sylvan Steam and Spa

The Wood Shed Axe Throwing

Customer Service Excellence

Booster Juice

DQ Grill and Chill

Sylvan Lake Physical Therapy

Sylvan Steam and Spa

The Wood Shed Axe Throwing

Young Entrepreneur

Dan Jensen, Timber Coffee

Kjeryn Dakin, Bukwildz

Dr. Lance McAffe, Sylvan Family Chiropractic

Skylar Murdoch, Murcoh D’Mello Insurance and Financial Solutions Inc.

Business Woman of the Year

Lori Angebrandt, Lori Angebrandt Desgins

Jennifer Goodall, Saks Shoes

Crystal Lanz, Lakestone Insurance

Christina Hayward, Sylvan Lake Tech Support

Wendy Graham, Booster Juice

New Business of the Year

Cooney Creek Plumbing and Heating

Shift Power Yoga

Sylvan Lake Tech Support

Timber Coffee

World Financial Group

Small Business of the Year

Adrenalin Motors

Booster Juice

Clearview Glass

Sylvan Lake Physical Therapy

Western Mobile and Office

Large Business of the Year

Canadian Tire

Laebon Homes

NexSource Power Inc

Servus Credit Union

Strategis Group