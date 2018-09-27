Sylvan Lake Chamber announces Business Award finalists

The nominations are in and the Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the upcoming Business Awards.
Every year the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce holds open nominations for the annual business awards. Nominations were open throughout the summer at the Chamber’s website.
This year the Chamber of Commerce was looking for nominations in 10 different categories.
Categories include: Small Business of the Year, Visitor Friendly Business, Business Woman of the Year and Young Entrepreneur.
The winners of the awards will be announced at the Chamber’s annual Mermaid Ball on Oct. 13.
The finalists in each category are:
Employee of the Year
Hope Callan, House of Music
Shelly Freake, Servus Credit Union
Stacey Cutforth, Hockey Central Sports Lounge
Colton Fraser, Clearview Glass Service
Matthew Bagnall, Murdock D’Mell Insurance and Financial Services – The Co-operators
Green Business
Booster Juice
Fonda’s Plumbing and Heating
Marketing Excellence of the Year
Adrenalin Motors
Fonda’s Plumbing and Heating
Laebon Homes
NexSource Power Inc
The Wood Shed Axe Throwing
Visitor Friendly
Bukwildz
DQ Grill and Chill
Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash
Sylvan Steam and Spa
The Wood Shed Axe Throwing
Customer Service Excellence
Booster Juice
DQ Grill and Chill
Sylvan Lake Physical Therapy
Sylvan Steam and Spa
The Wood Shed Axe Throwing
Young Entrepreneur
Dan Jensen, Timber Coffee
Kjeryn Dakin, Bukwildz
Dr. Lance McAffe, Sylvan Family Chiropractic
Skylar Murdoch, Murcoh D’Mello Insurance and Financial Solutions Inc.
Business Woman of the Year
Lori Angebrandt, Lori Angebrandt Desgins
Jennifer Goodall, Saks Shoes
Crystal Lanz, Lakestone Insurance
Christina Hayward, Sylvan Lake Tech Support
Wendy Graham, Booster Juice
New Business of the Year
Cooney Creek Plumbing and Heating
Shift Power Yoga
Sylvan Lake Tech Support
Timber Coffee
World Financial Group
Small Business of the Year
Adrenalin Motors
Booster Juice
Clearview Glass
Sylvan Lake Physical Therapy
Western Mobile and Office
Large Business of the Year
Canadian Tire
Laebon Homes
NexSource Power Inc
Servus Credit Union
Strategis Group