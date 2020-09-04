Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announce business award finalists

There are two new categories to the awards this year Business Resiliency and Business Philanthropy

The nominations have been collected and the shortlisted finalists finalists for the 2020 Chamber of Commerce Business Awards have been announced.

Every year the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce holds open nominations for the annual business awards. Nominations were open throughout the summer through the Chamber’s new app Town App.

This year the Chamber of Commerce was looking for nominations in 12 different categories. Two new categories were added to this year’s list and include the Business Resilience Award and the Philanthropy Award.

The other categories include: Small Business of the Year, Visitor Friendly Business, Business Woman of the Year and Young Entrepreneur.

The winners of the awards will be announced on Oct. 16. Normally the award winners would be announced at the annual Mermaid Ball, but due to COVID restrictions the event, which boasts a guest list of more than 300 people, it has been cancelled.

This year the winners will be announced through the Chamber’s Business Awards Video. The video will be debut at small “watch parties” at local businesses.

The finalists in each category are:

Large Business of the Year

Servus Credit Union

Falcon Homes

Coverdale’s No Frills

Parkland Veterinary Hospital

Strategis LLP

Small Business of the Year

Picky Painter

Sir Lancelot Signs

RoyAl Glass

RBC

New Business of the Year

Crucial Diesel

Roundabout Eatery

Jupiter Medical Aesthetics + Wellness

The Ranch Gate Market

Snake Lake Brewing Company

Marketing Excellence

Crucial Diesel

Fonda’s Plumbing

Open Range Saloon

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Customer Service Excellence

Crucial Diesel

Servus Credit Union

Tech Heating + Air Conditioning

Trilliant Real Estate Group Ltd.

Central Alberta Security + Automation

Environmental Stewardship Award

Fonda’s Plumbing

Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Knot Just A Box

The Baby Footprint

Visitor Friendly Award

Knot Just A Box

Timber Coffee Co.

The Wood Shed Axe Throwing

Wolf Creek Building Supplies

Pet Planet

-NEW- The Philanthropy Award

DQ Grill + Chill

Crucial Diesel

Hockey Central Sports Lounge

Bukwildz

Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Solutions Inc., The Co-operators

-NEW- Business Resilience Award

The Maby Studio

Picky Painter

Snake Lake Brewing Company

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Bukwildz

Business Woman of the Year

Kjeryn Dakin, Bukwildz/Buks

Pam Mitchell, DQ Grill + Chill

Tami Dorosh, Picky Painter

Kim Hoffman, Kim’s Got You Covered

Keri Pratt, The Wood Shed Axe Throwing

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Chris Jervis, Crucial Diesel

Ruby Cole, The Maby Studio

Travis Jones, Sylvan Lake Physiotherapy + Sports Injury Clinic

Sarah Barnes, Central Alberta Security + Automation

Connor + Kory Goosens, Flying Goose Media

Employee of the Year

Mark Kennedy, Lube Stop + Tire

Grace Woods, Good Earth Coffeehouse

Chris Levac, The Wood Shed Axe Throwing

Danelle Venardos, Cloverdale’s No Frills

Teresa Cummings, RBC