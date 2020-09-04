Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announce business award finalists

The nominations have been collected and the shortlisted finalists finalists for the 2020 Chamber of Commerce Business Awards have been announced.
Every year the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce holds open nominations for the annual business awards. Nominations were open throughout the summer through the Chamber’s new app Town App.
This year the Chamber of Commerce was looking for nominations in 12 different categories. Two new categories were added to this year’s list and include the Business Resilience Award and the Philanthropy Award.
The other categories include: Small Business of the Year, Visitor Friendly Business, Business Woman of the Year and Young Entrepreneur.
The winners of the awards will be announced on Oct. 16. Normally the award winners would be announced at the annual Mermaid Ball, but due to COVID restrictions the event, which boasts a guest list of more than 300 people, it has been cancelled.
This year the winners will be announced through the Chamber’s Business Awards Video. The video will be debut at small “watch parties” at local businesses.
The finalists in each category are:
Large Business of the Year
Servus Credit Union
Falcon Homes
Coverdale’s No Frills
Parkland Veterinary Hospital
Strategis LLP
Small Business of the Year
Picky Painter
Sir Lancelot Signs
RoyAl Glass
RBC
New Business of the Year
Crucial Diesel
Roundabout Eatery
Jupiter Medical Aesthetics + Wellness
The Ranch Gate Market
Snake Lake Brewing Company
Marketing Excellence
Crucial Diesel
Fonda’s Plumbing
Open Range Saloon
Good Earth Coffeehouse
Customer Service Excellence
Crucial Diesel
Servus Credit Union
Tech Heating + Air Conditioning
Trilliant Real Estate Group Ltd.
Central Alberta Security + Automation
Environmental Stewardship Award
Fonda’s Plumbing
Sylvan Lake Community Partners
Good Earth Coffeehouse
Knot Just A Box
The Baby Footprint
Visitor Friendly Award
Knot Just A Box
Timber Coffee Co.
The Wood Shed Axe Throwing
Wolf Creek Building Supplies
Pet Planet
-NEW- The Philanthropy Award
DQ Grill + Chill
Crucial Diesel
Hockey Central Sports Lounge
Bukwildz
Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Solutions Inc., The Co-operators
-NEW- Business Resilience Award
The Maby Studio
Picky Painter
Snake Lake Brewing Company
Good Earth Coffeehouse
Bukwildz
Business Woman of the Year
Kjeryn Dakin, Bukwildz/Buks
Pam Mitchell, DQ Grill + Chill
Tami Dorosh, Picky Painter
Kim Hoffman, Kim’s Got You Covered
Keri Pratt, The Wood Shed Axe Throwing
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Chris Jervis, Crucial Diesel
Ruby Cole, The Maby Studio
Travis Jones, Sylvan Lake Physiotherapy + Sports Injury Clinic
Sarah Barnes, Central Alberta Security + Automation
Connor + Kory Goosens, Flying Goose Media
Employee of the Year
Mark Kennedy, Lube Stop + Tire
Grace Woods, Good Earth Coffeehouse
Chris Levac, The Wood Shed Axe Throwing
Danelle Venardos, Cloverdale’s No Frills
Teresa Cummings, RBC