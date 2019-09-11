Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for Business Awards

The nominees for the upcoming Chamber of Commerce Business Awards have been reviewed, and the finalists have been announced.
The Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce holds open nominations for the annual business awards each year throughout the summer.
Nominations were submitted through the Chamber’s website by local businesses and residents in 10 different categories.
Categories include: Small Business of the Year, Visitor Friendly Business, Business Woman of the Year and Young Entrepreneur among others.
More than 150 nominations were received for this year’s Business Awards.
The winners of the awards will be announced at the Chamber’s annual Mermaid Ball which will be held this year on Sat., Oct. 26.
The finalists in each category are:
Employee of the Year Award
Donna Amo – Boston Pizza
Ingrid Soanes – Sylvan Lake Community Partners
Taylor Bohn – Bukwildz
Tiffany Stoyles – Sylvan Agencies – A Division of Rogers Insurance
Grace Woods – Good Earth Coffeehouse
Business Woman of the Year Award
Cathy Forner – C4ner Management
Debby Bach – Sylvan Olive Co.
Kathryn Blair – Undercurrent Brewing
Leah McIntyre – Sylvan Agencies
Priscilla D’Mello – Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Services – the co-operators
Young Entrepreneur Award
Kjeryn Dakin – Bukwildz
Dr. Lance McAffe – Sylvan Family Chiropractic
Skylar Murdoch – Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Services – the co-operators
Travis Jones – Sylvan Lake Physical Therapy
Environmental Stewardship Award
Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash
Good Earth Coffeehouse
Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association
Undercurrent Brewing
Visitor Friendly Award
Good Earth Coffeehouse
Snake Lake Brewing Company
Sylvan Olive Co.
Sobeys Sylvan Lake
Sunsport Recreation
Customer Service Excellence Award
ATB Financial
Good Earth Coffeehouse
RoyAl Glass
Sylvan Agencies
Western Business Solutions
Marketing Excellence Award
7 Points Media
Good Earth Coffeehouse
Lapp Realty
Snake Lake Brewing Company
Canadian Tire – Sylvan Lake
New Business of the Year
A/T Tire + Performance
Good Earth Coffeehouse
Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Solutions
C-4ner Management
Neighbour by the Lake
Uptown Parties + Balloons
Small Business of the Year (under 10 employees)
ATB Financial
Picky Painter
Rapid Auto Solutions
Saks Shoes
TD Bobcat
Large Business of the Year (10+ employees)
Bukwildz
Canadian Tire -Sylvan Lake
Sylvan Steam + Spa
Sylvan Agencies
Servus Credit Union
Coverdale’s No Frills