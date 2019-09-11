File Photo

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for Business Awards

The winners of the Business Awards will be announced at the Mermaid Ball in October

The nominees for the upcoming Chamber of Commerce Business Awards have been reviewed, and the finalists have been announced.

The Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce holds open nominations for the annual business awards each year throughout the summer.

Nominations were submitted through the Chamber’s website by local businesses and residents in 10 different categories.

Categories include: Small Business of the Year, Visitor Friendly Business, Business Woman of the Year and Young Entrepreneur among others.

More than 150 nominations were received for this year’s Business Awards.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the Chamber’s annual Mermaid Ball which will be held this year on Sat., Oct. 26.

The finalists in each category are:

Employee of the Year Award

Donna Amo – Boston Pizza

Ingrid Soanes – Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Taylor Bohn – Bukwildz

Tiffany Stoyles – Sylvan Agencies – A Division of Rogers Insurance

Grace Woods – Good Earth Coffeehouse

Business Woman of the Year Award

Cathy Forner – C4ner Management

Debby Bach – Sylvan Olive Co.

Kathryn Blair – Undercurrent Brewing

Leah McIntyre – Sylvan Agencies

Priscilla D’Mello – Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Services – the co-operators

Young Entrepreneur Award

Kjeryn Dakin – Bukwildz

Dr. Lance McAffe – Sylvan Family Chiropractic

Skylar Murdoch – Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Services – the co-operators

Travis Jones – Sylvan Lake Physical Therapy

Environmental Stewardship Award

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association

Undercurrent Brewing

Visitor Friendly Award

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Snake Lake Brewing Company

Sylvan Olive Co.

Sobeys Sylvan Lake

Sunsport Recreation

Customer Service Excellence Award

ATB Financial

Good Earth Coffeehouse

RoyAl Glass

Sylvan Agencies

Western Business Solutions

Marketing Excellence Award

7 Points Media

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Lapp Realty

Snake Lake Brewing Company

Canadian Tire – Sylvan Lake

New Business of the Year

A/T Tire + Performance

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Solutions

C-4ner Management

Neighbour by the Lake

Uptown Parties + Balloons

Small Business of the Year (under 10 employees)

ATB Financial

Picky Painter

Rapid Auto Solutions

Saks Shoes

TD Bobcat

Large Business of the Year (10+ employees)

Bukwildz

Canadian Tire -Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Steam + Spa

Sylvan Agencies

Servus Credit Union

Coverdale’s No Frills

Previous story
Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Lions claw to victory over Titans

The afternoon match up between Sylvan Lake and Drumheller was on Sept. 7

Sylvan Lakers take to the streets for CulinART

The culinary and art walk experience took over Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street, Sept. 6

Artist, photographers welcome at watershed workshop

Artists and the community are invited to Gilby Hall to celebrate the watershed and river on Sept. 15

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance looks to fill all 128 spots

Allan Cameron says there are still a handful of honour plaques available for the 2019 event

Sylvan Lake Firefighters Association helps children by donating to charities

The Association donated a total of $6,000 to two charities devoted to helping children

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Blackfalds RCMP arrest suspect in relation to man with gunshot wound

1 suspect remains on the run, armed and dangerous

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

Amnesty International ‘deeply concerned’ about Alberta’s plans to fight oil industry foes

Letter slams war room to fight critics, public inquiry into foreign funding of environmental groups

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Most Read