Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for Business Awards

The winners of the Business Awards will be announced at the Mermaid Ball in October

The nominees for the upcoming Chamber of Commerce Business Awards have been reviewed, and the finalists have been announced.

The Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce holds open nominations for the annual business awards each year throughout the summer.

Nominations were submitted through the Chamber’s website by local businesses and residents in 10 different categories.

Categories include: Small Business of the Year, Visitor Friendly Business, Business Woman of the Year and Young Entrepreneur among others.

More than 150 nominations were received for this year’s Business Awards.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the Chamber’s annual Mermaid Ball which will be held this year on Sat., Oct. 26.

The finalists in each category are:

Employee of the Year Award

Donna Amo – Boston Pizza

Ingrid Soanes – Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Taylor Bohn – Bukwildz

Tiffany Stoyles – Sylvan Agencies – A Division of Rogers Insurance

Grace Woods – Good Earth Coffeehouse

Business Woman of the Year Award

Cathy Forner – C4ner Management

Debby Bach – Sylvan Olive Co.

Kathryn Blair – Undercurrent Brewing

Leah McIntyre – Sylvan Agencies

Priscilla D’Mello – Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Services – the co-operators

Young Entrepreneur Award

Kjeryn Dakin – Bukwildz

Dr. Lance McAffe – Sylvan Family Chiropractic

Skylar Murdoch – Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Services – the co-operators

Travis Jones – Sylvan Lake Physical Therapy

Environmental Stewardship Award

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association

Undercurrent Brewing

Visitor Friendly Award

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Snake Lake Brewing Company

Sylvan Olive Co.

Sobeys Sylvan Lake

Sunsport Recreation

Customer Service Excellence Award

ATB Financial

Good Earth Coffeehouse

RoyAl Glass

Sylvan Agencies

Western Business Solutions

Marketing Excellence Award

7 Points Media

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Lapp Realty

Snake Lake Brewing Company

Canadian Tire – Sylvan Lake

New Business of the Year

A/T Tire + Performance

Good Earth Coffeehouse

Murdoch D’Mello Insurance + Financial Solutions

C-4ner Management

Neighbour by the Lake

Uptown Parties + Balloons

Small Business of the Year (under 10 employees)

ATB Financial

Picky Painter

Rapid Auto Solutions

Saks Shoes

TD Bobcat

Large Business of the Year (10+ employees)

Bukwildz

Canadian Tire -Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Steam + Spa

Sylvan Agencies

Servus Credit Union

Coverdale’s No Frills