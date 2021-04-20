Sylvan Lake community supports the opening of new gym

The community put its support behind a new business venture, a boutique fitness centre.

The community has rallied behind a new business when changing health regulations meant they might have had to delay its opening.

With the support of the Sylvan Lake community, Trybe Fitness Bar was able to host its grand opening over the weekend outdoors.

The recent return to Step One of reopening was a disappointing move for many, but especially for the new boutique gym in Sylvan Lake planning its grand opening.

The move back meant the new group fitness gym, specializing in spin classes, could not operate in doors. Fortunately, there was a solution.

Melissa Lowry, owner of Trybe Fitness Bar, said adult group fitness classes can operate outside.

With the grand opening of the gym scheduled for April 16 and 17, Lowry and her employees had roughly one week after the provincial government moved back to Step One to find a way to move their classes outdoors.

Lowry plead her case on Facebook, looking for support where she could find it from local residents and businesses.

And the community responded.

“The support has been amazing. I think it just goes to show how much this is needed right now. Not just the health and fitness part, but the support, a place to go and feel welcomed and like they belong. A community,” Lowry said.

Environmental 360 Solutions (E360S) was one company that reached out to help the new business continue with their opening plans.

E360S donated a seacan to house all of the gym’s equipment while they run outdoor workout session.

“It has been a bit of a circus trying to meet all of AHS’s requirements,” said Lowry.

Currently Trybe Fitness is hosting its classes outdoors, in the parking lot next to their building. In addition to the current outdoor setting, increased sanitization and physically distancing is all in place.

The additional sanitization process extends to the headphones attendees hear during the cycling classes. The headphones allow the participants to hear the music and instructor without being distracted by those around them, which in an outdoor setting may also include loud vehicles in the parking lots.

Many showed up to the business’s grand opening and participated in a class.

“Without the support we’ve been given and the help, we wouldn’t have been able to get here…” said Lowry.

“For now let’s just hope the nice weather holds out.”