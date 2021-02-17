Janice Fogarty is a communication specialist who has launched a podcast to help small businesses integrate digital marketing and networking. (Photo by 6Hearts Creative Studio)

Janice Fogarty is a communication specialist who has launched a podcast to help small businesses integrate digital marketing and networking. (Photo by 6Hearts Creative Studio)

Sylvan Lake entrapreneaur shifts business with new online model

Janice Fogarty launched a podcast to help small businesses integrate digital marketing, networking

While the broader economy and many businesses have taken a hit through this pandemic, smaller businesses have pivoted, expanded or begun across the country and Sylvan Lake is no exception.

In this three part series we will look at three local entrepreneurs who have changed how they do business during the global pandemic. Kelly McMillan, Sacha Bojda and Janice Fogarty are the three women who will be spotlighted during this series, but there are many other female business owners in Sylvan Lake who have pivoted, expanded or begun a business in town.

According to StatsCan, small businesses make up 98 per cent of employer businesses across Canada. While small businesses have been more likely to experience a decrease in revenue and have less liquidity, and are more likely to be considering bankruptcy in the current economic environment, these women provide a glimpse of an entrepreneurial spirit that continues to grow. Despite the extra struggles, these women are striving to look at the bright side of things.

Janice Fogarty, a communications strategist, says she has struggled to move back into the workforce after the pandemic closed down a lot of traditional opportunities.

Fogarty looked for new opportunities in a sphere she was unfamiliar with; online business. She began a communications consultancy and podcast, Connections, Coffee & Confidence Podcast, in the spring of 2020.

“COVID really spurred me on to stop wasting time thinking about something I’ve wanted to do for ages, to just do it,” Fogarty said. “I’m surprised at how much I enjoy podcasting but I knew I really wanted to get back to working with people, helping them meet their goals. When COVID hit and the world went online, I had already dipped my toes in. Now I’m pretty much all in!”

Fogarty said the new set up was a “perfect marriage” at what she was good at and what she wanted to accomplish.

“I’ve always preferred to work with small business owners, getting them the exposure they need or helping them use communications to meet their business goals, and this seemed to be a time when I could really help.”

The communications consultancy was developed after the listeners of her podcast said they were looking for a professional who is experienced with entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“I do this work because too many smart, savvy women pour their heart and soul into creating a wonderful business but struggle with how to talk about it effectively,” said Fogarty. “I help them find clarity in their goals and messaging, and develop and confidently implement strategic communications plans so they can regain their time, make more impact with less effort and be known – and paid – for their work.”

The shift to a digital company and working from home has been difficult, especially with five people living, working and learning at home.

A small home office with a closing door has helped her family learn when it is work time and when it is family time, she says.

She said this has been a difficult time for many, and in her house temporary wage cuts have had their affect. During this tumultuous time, Fogarty has worked to find a better understanding of what is important versus what just feels like it is has been critical to helping everyone get through the last number of months.

“My own experiences have very much reinforced my belief in having a strategy and sticking to it in terms of when you are on social media and for what purpose,” said Fogarty.

“It’s so easy to get drawn down the rabbit hole of escape or ‘learning’ when really, there is an integration of digital marketing, networking and staying abreast of trends, doing the actual work of your business, and having a life outside of work that we all have to achieve. Some strategic planning goes a long way.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
7-Eleven Canada working on in-store ‘consumption areas’ for beer and wine

Just Posted

Janice Fogarty is a communication specialist who has launched a podcast to help small businesses integrate digital marketing and networking. (Photo by 6Hearts Creative Studio)
Sylvan Lake entrapreneaur shifts business with new online model

Janice Fogarty launched a podcast to help small businesses integrate digital marketing, networking

The approved concept design for the new Centennial Park playground by Canadian Recreation Solutions. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake Town Council approves tender and concept for new Centennial Park playground

Town Council first looked at potential concepts for the playground last spring but was not wowed

House sales drop in northwestern B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward)
Central Alberta’s housing market hot in 2021

January sales the best in at least five years

Contributed photo
Town of Sylvan Lake looking for feedback on animal control bylaw

The survey is open for responses until Feb. 28.

The Wav is a web-based radio station in Sylvan Lake, that launched on Feb. 15. (Photo Submitted)
New web radio station promises to be by, for and about Sylvan Lake

The Wav, a new web-based radio station, launched Feb. 15 for Sylvan Lake listeners

D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley and Sgt. Erin St-Cyr. (Photo courtesy the Town of Ponoka)
Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley on murder of Chantelle Firingstoney: ‘Nobody carried a sign for her in our town’

Ponoka RCMP give run down on 2020 to town council

Most recent photo of Ryan Mcleod. Supplied Sept. 30, 2020/ Leduc RCMP
UPDATE —Leduc Man still missing, RCMP concerned for his well being

31-year-old Ryan Mcleod has been missing since Sept. 10, 2020.

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 12 additional deaths Wednesday due to COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Alberta

263 new cases identified in the past 24 hours

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Two people who were given $1,200 tickets when they took part in protests at the Alberta legislature in May will not have to pay the fines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Independent nation of Alberta sounds good to one in four

25% of Albertans support separating from Canada and 18% support joining the U.S.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Facebook/ Camrose Police Service
Camrose RCMP and Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests and seizures in joint drug investigation

Four arrests, seizure of drugs, guns and $40,000 of cash were made in during the investigation.

Most Read