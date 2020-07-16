Rob Mackenzie, owner, smiles behind the outdoor bar at Chief’s Pub and Eatery. Chief’s is celebrating its 21st anniversary on the Sylvan Lake lakeshore this year. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake restaurants ‘business as usual’ after COVID-19 closure

Chief’s Pub and Eatery and Pete’s at the Beach are doing well this summer since reopening their doors

Restaurants along Lakeshore Drive are back to business as usual after the temporary COVID-19 related closures in the spring.

Chief’s Pub and Eatery and Pete’s at the Beach both say business has been good since reopening their doors with the new health protocols.

“I think we’re doing busier than last year,” said Dave Corey, owner of Pete’s at the Beach, stating every weekend is like the July long weekend.

“It’s because all the parents and all the kids are at home … so its like a July and August year, we used to wait for those months, but now June is July” Corey explained.

“Usually you wait for the parents to take their kids to the beach on the weekends, well, on a Tuesday when it was 22 degrees they’re all at the beach.”

He added he finds this year to be just as busy, if not busier, than past years.

Rob Mackenzie, owner at Chief’s Pub and Eatery, says it has been a “really good summer” with the business busy on the weekends as well as during the week, as long as it is nice out.

He says he has seen a “substantial increase” in sales during the week.

“It hasn’t been the best weather, but it makes up for all the others just with all the staycationers,” said Mackenzie. “We’d be twice as busy if we could have all the people in here that we usually have.”

During the Town of Sylvan Lake’s “stay away” campaign after relaunch both owners say they were busy.

“Everyone’s been dying to get out and visit… we’ve been locked up, we’re now going to go out and party,” said Corey.

Mackenzie also cited the notion of people being cooped up for too long and needing to get out, but says it’s been great as they practise social distancing and the staff wear masks.

Both businesses used the temporary closures to their advantage with Corey taking the time for himself and selling the business after 30 years.

Mackenzie says he used the opportunity to do renovations for Chief’s 21st anniversary, explaining the closure will have some impact on the bottom line, but nothing substantial.

The Town has lifted its “stay away” campaign and officially welcomed visitors back with a Facebook post on July 10. The post stated the beach front, swimming areas, public washrooms and parking lots were open, and encouraged visitors to follow Alberta Health guidelines.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake restaurants ‘business as usual’ after COVID-19 closure

Chief’s Pub and Eatery and Pete’s at the Beach are doing well this summer since reopening their doors

Active number of COVID cases rises to 61 in central zone

Cases increased by 13 over the past 24 hours

Many Sylvan Lake churches re-open their doors again

Places of worship were given the go-ahead to reopen in Phase Two of the Province’s relaunch

Hinshaw cautions Albertans to stay diligent after spike in COVID-19 cases

86 new cases Tuesday

Sylvan Lake RCMP overwhelmed by Saturday’s crowded waterfront

“The sheer number of people at the beach is an indication that enforcement is not the solution.”

Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

Twitter swiftly locked down accounts to investigate

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

Similar policies at Starbucks and Best Buy in U.S.

Commons finance committee to begin probing WE Charity’s volunteering contract

WE gave up the contract two weeks ago

Environment minister reconsidering decision to stay out of Alberta coal-mine review

Wilkinson to decide by the end of July

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 10.7 per cent in May

Still below pre-pandemic level

Virus resurgence forces countries to reimpose restrictions

13 million cases confirmed worldwide

Nearly 270,000 Conservatives eligible to vote in leadership contest

Voting underway by mail

Bank of Canada set to make rate announcement, release economic outlook

Governor Tiff Macklem to speak today

Most Read